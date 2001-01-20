102.7 FM |
2017
January
16 January 2017
Rising South African Opera Star
Historian An Autobiography
Johannesburg International Mozart Festival
Blood Types: Why we have different blood types and the importance of donating blood
Writing Resolutions in 2017
17 January 2017
Surviving in Times of Economic Uncertainty
The Glass Recycling Company
The House of Truth At the Market Theatre 10th-29th January
Donald Trump’s Phenomenal use of Twitter
18 January 2017
Once We Were Sisters Sheila Kohler
Swimming Lessons Claire Fuller Little Deaths Emma Flint
The Gallery Café Prince Albert
Waterkloof Restaurant
Blonde Poison On at The Theatre on the Square until 4th February
Ford Kuga
19 January 2017
Gardens of Veneto and Gardens of London Tours
The Living Link
Little Gig Festival at Wiesenhof farm, Stellebosch
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott: Big Science Stories of 2016 and What to Watch out for in 2017
20 January 20017
Reflections on the Bill of Rights
Nesting Instincts: Keeping Chickens in Your Garden
A Pile of Stones Exhibition at Goodman Gallery
Prints on Paper Silkscreening Workshop 28th/29th January
23 January 2017
The Sport Coach: The Psychology behind Coaching
Presidential Inauguration
The Market Theatre Foundation in 2017
National Children's Theatre workshops
24 January 2017
What you need to know about South Africa’s New Tax Laws
Zimbabwe Wildlife Export
Don Giovanni Opera at Nirox on 28th January
The Flufftail Festival at Maponya Mall: 31 January to 6 February 2017
25 January 2017
A Thousand Tales of Johannesburg Harry Kalmer
Hillbilly Elegy J.D. Vance The Beautiful Dead Belinda Bauer Boys In The Trees Carly Simon
Jamie’s Italian Melrose Arch
Oscar Nominations 2017
South Africa Has One of The World’s Worst Education Systems
26 January 2017
Salmon Fishing in Scotland
United Nations World Food Programme: Healthy not Hungry
West Side Story at The Joburg Theatre from Tuesday 24th January - Sunday 5th March
The Coming AI (Artificial Intelligence) Tsunami
27 January 2017
Darwin’s Hunch Christa Kuljian
Gardening with Shirley
There Is No Path/The Path is Made by Walking Exhibition at Everard Read 26th January to 25th February
The Johannesburg International Mozart Festival: Mozart to Muyanga 5th February at The Edge at St Mary’s School
Rhino Poaching Update
Rhino Poaching Charity Ball and Wild Salmon Fishing
30 January 2017
Inspirational Stories from the Holocaust
Early Childhood Development, Brain Development and Learning
When Swallows Cry at The Market Theatre from 13th January – 5th February
The Johannesburg International Mozart festival: Piano Recital at Northwards House Monday 30th January at 7:30pm
Tech Update with Craig Wilson
31 January 2017
Investing in Residential Property
Design Quarter: Plascon Spaces Showroom
Johannesburg International Mozart Festival: Flute Recital on Wednesday 1st february at Northwards House
Indiza Foods
February
01 February 2017
Good Me, Bad Me Ali Land
The Great Swindle Pierre Lemaitre The First World War In 100 Objects John Hughes-Wilson
Rather Be The Devil Ian Rankin Conclave Robert Harris
Vegan Food: Greenside Café
Design Quarter: Sotran
Johannesburg Musical Society Season
Johannesburg Musical Society Season
Parenting Decoded: Disciplining Kids In The Digital Age
02 February 2017
Johan Pearse Safaris: Traveling to Chad and Tanzania
Hippo Roller
The Nirox Foundation Valentines Blues Concert on Sunday 12th February
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott - The Mystery of Consciousness and Listeners Questions
03 February 2017
Trends with Dion Chang
Transforming your Garden into an Indigenous Garden
Keith kirsten Garden
35 Years: A Lizamore Perspective at Lizamore & Associates from 2nd- 25th February
In memory of John Hurt- Recital of Jabberwocky on the Charlie Rose show
Space
06 February 2017
Sun, The Benefits and Risks of Exposure
The Thabo Mbekhi I Know
Temporary Closure of Johannesburg Art Gallery
Kruger National Park Guide Book
07 February 2017
Changes to Medical Cover for 2017
Bird of the Month: The Ostrich
Cape Town Art Fair 17th-19th February at Cape Town International Convention Centre
Interesting Origins of English Phrases
08 February 2017
Glowfly Dance
Selection Day Aravind Adiga and Elizabeth is Missing Emma Healey
Stanley Beer Yard at 44 Stanley Avenue
The Meeting at The Market Theatre from 2nd – 26th February
The Kings Singers
09 February 2017
De Hoop Nature Reserve
Little Eden
Arts with Jenni Newman
Arts with Jenni Newman
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – The Mystry of Consciousness
10 February 2017
The Chemistry, Psychology and Philosophy of Love
Sustainable Gardening
Waterfall Wilds Sponsors and Prize Announcements
Waterfall Wilds Sponsors and Prize Announcements
Waterfall Wilds Sponsors and Prize Announcements
Waterfall Wilds Sponsors and Prize Announcements
Waterfall Wilds Sponsors and Prize Announcements
13 February 2017
Common Endocrine Disorders: Adrenal and Pituitary Disorders
History of Baroque Music
Woza Albert at The Soweto Theatre from 8th – 22nd February
Parenting Decoded: Disciplining Kids In The Digital Age
14 February 2017
Investing in Property Revisited
SASSI: West Coast Rock Lobster put on the Endangered Species List
Tours of the Market Theatre
Remembering Barry Sergeant: Advocate turned investigative Journalist, Investment banker
15 February 2017
The Park
Time Pieces: A Dublin Memoir John Banville The Last Horseman David Gilman The Hidden People: Tragedy is only half a Step Away Alison Littlewood
Eyrie Tim Winton Island Home Tim Winton
Momo Baohaus
WAM
The Range Rover Reborn
16 February 2017
Victoria Falls Two Ways: On A Shoestring and Blow The Budget
Victoria Falls Two Ways: On A Shoestring and Blow The Budget
Haunt Exhibition at smac Gallery from 2nd – 25th February
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott – Public Key Encryption
17 February 2017
Domestic Trade in Rhino Horn
Domestic Trade in Rhino Horn
Gardening with Di Barrel: Changing from Roses to Indigenous Plants.
Vaslav The Auto & General Theatre on the Square from 14th – 25th February
Infinite Family
20 February 2017
The Truth about fats: The Good,The Bad, and The In-Between
God, Spies and Lies: Finding South Africa's Future through it's Past
Footprints exhibition at the Standard Bank Gallery from 18th February - 29th April
Scenic Helicopter Flights over Jozi and Surroundings
21 February 2017
Personal Budgeting in Budget Week
Pokkie Benadie: Master Tracker
Dance Umbrella 2017
The Rise and Rise of Fake News on Social Media
22 February 2017
The Reluctant Cuckoo
The Good People Hannah Kent Fragile Lives by Prof Stephen Westaby
Coalition Restaurant on Bolton Road, Rosebank
Rand Club Chamber Music Festival at St. George’s Church on Saturday 25th February
Proposed Domestic Rhino Horn Trading Legislation
23 February 2017
A Survivor’s Guide to Running with the Bulls in Pamplona
ReaderWorld
Pianist Daniel Ciobanu in Concert on Sunday 26th February
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott – Public Key Encryption Part 2: The Future
24 February 2017
Victoria Yards Development in Lorentzville
Gardening with Shirley
Centre for Less Good Idea Season 1 1st – 5th March
The Hollard Daredevil Run 2017
27 February 2017
Motor Neuron Disease
Dancing the Death Drill
Esther Mahlangu Exhibition - A Tribute to Nelson Mandela Melrose Arch Gallery
Tech Update with Craig Wilson
28 February 2017
The Budget Impact on Personal Finances
The Budget Impact on Personal Finances
The Landmark Foundation: ‘The Shepherding Back Biodiversity Project’
The Oscars 2017
Body and Mind Space: Upcoming Cape Town Reatreat, Keeping the Body Moving and the Importance of a Breathwork Practice
March
01 March 2017
Tess
The Landybook Series
The Girl Before JP Delaney The Heart’s Invisible Furies John Boyne Good Vibrations: My Life As A Beach Boy Mike Love
Luke Dale-Roberts at The Saxon
Conductor and Mandolin Soloist Alon Sariel at The Brooklyn Theatre on Friday 3rd March and Sunday 5th March
Johannesburg In Your Pocket: 10 Essential Joburg Sightseeing, Eating And Nightlife Experiences
02 March 2017
Kedar Lodge
The Link Literacy Project
Mango Groove New Album: Faces to the Sun
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – Recently Discovered Star with 7 Habitable Planets
03 March 2017
Education in South African Schools Today
Vegetable Gardening in March
Brett Murray’s First Solo Exhibition Again Again at The Everard Read Gallery from 2nd March – 2nd April
Commercial Space Travel And Elon Musk Who Has Just Sold 2 Tickets for Journey Around The Moon
06 March 2017
aging
Consistent or Confused
Victor Litchi: The home of Beautiful Rugs and Carpets since 1936
Knysna Literary Festival from 16th - 19th March
07 March 2017
Retail Brands: What We Choose To Spend Our Money On And Why.
African Black Oyster Catchers
Record Breaking Strauss & Co. Auction on Monday 6th March
Interesting Origins of English Phrases
08 March 2017
Lyrebird
The Book Of Mirrors: Eugene Chirovici, Escape Clause: John Sandford
The Treehouse Book Series
PRON Restaurant: People's Republic of Noodles
Pumeza Matshikiza: In Concert at The Lyric Theater on Thursday 16th March at 8pm
South Africa Tops the United Kingdom and the United States in Gender equality
09 March 2017
Glamping: Glamorous Camping
Arts with Jenni Newman
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott – Where Could We Live In Our Solar System Other Than Earth
13 March 2017
Managing your Menopause - HRT or Herbal? Which Route to go
The History of the Hymn "JERUSALEM" and It's Link with the Suffragettes and Ethyl Smyth's 'March of the Women
Bookness Book Arts Colloquium and Exhibition, from 23rd-25th March at the University of Johannesburg
Happiest Children in the World: Bringing up Children the Dutch way, By Rina Mae acosta and Michele Hutchison
10 March 2017
In Memory of Margaret Roberts
The Shot Hole Borer, Woolly Aphid and the Celtis Sinensis Tree (Chinese Hackberry).
Lupa Osteria in Design Quarter
The REEA Exhibition Opening on Thursday 9th March
Business Writing for South Africans
14 March 2017
Unpacking the 2017 Retirement Monitor
Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic Congo
The Wits Music Concert Series
The Trout Quintet Schubert at The Brooklyn Theatre on 19th and 21st March
Innovation
15 March 2017
You Lost Me
Paul’s Patisserie
Ardmore Ceramic Art
Art Corn Court
Why People Like Old (Classic) Cars
The Woman On The Stairs Richard Russo Bridge Of Sighs Bernhard Schlink
16 March 2017
Experiencing a Family Holiday in New Zealand
The Salvation Army and Human Trafficking
What’s On In Cape Town
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – Nuclear Fusion
17 March 2017
Talking Aloes with Andy
In places deep: A solo exhibition of ink drawings by Jenny Reyneke at The Henry George Gallery from 16th March – 1st April
How Videos Go Viral
Second-Hand Time Svetlana Alexievich Russia: Yesterday and Today
20 March 2017
Self Medication
The Suffragette Movement
Guy Buttery on Tour in Johannesburg
Rand Symphony Orchestra “Time for Rachmaninoff” at the Roodepoort Theatre on Sunday 26th March at 3:30pm
Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
22 March 2017
Edward St. Aubyn’s Patrick Melrose Novels and Other Books
The Girl From Simon’s Bay
Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream
Glyndebourne 2017
Business and Arts South Africa Launch of the Celebration of 20 Years of Partnerships at the Mesh Club, Trumpet Building on Wednesday 22nd March at 8:30am
23 March 2017
Martin Randall Danube Music Festival
The REEA Foundation
Part 2 of What’s on in Cape Town
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott – Genetically Modified Organisms Part 1
24 March 2017
Regenerative Agriculture
Gardening with Shirley - Bulbs
Michealhouse Music Festival from 27th – 30th March
The Echo of a Noise at the Studio Theatre stage, at Montecasino from 22nd March – 9th April
National Library Week from 18th – 26th March
27 March 2017
The T-Clinic: T Cell Therapy for Men
History’s People: Personalities and the Past
World Theatre Day
U.S. Consulate Bursaries in South African Education
28 March 2017
Savings Accounts and the New Tax Implications.
WWF Earth Hour and 2017 Projects
Naledi Award Nominations 2017
"My Father's Coat", at the South African National Museum of Military History on Wednesday 29th March
29 March 2017
First Love; Gwendoline Riley. Mirror, Shoulder, Signal; Dorthe Nors
Easy Motion; Tourist
Delicious, Modern, Healthy Recipes for Diabetes
Casalinga Ristorante Italiano
Between A Life And It's Dream by Gideon Appah at the ABSA Gallery from 19th March - 20th April
iSchool Africa Project and the L'oreal Awards
30 March 2017
Pafuri Camp
MAD2Run 2017: Running for Education from 7th – 14th April
The Naledi Awards And What It Means To Be Nominated
30 March 2017 Classic Lifestyle with Susan Cock.mp3
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – Where Did Your Jewellery Come From?
31 March 2017
Mars: How Are we going to get there
Mars: How Are we going to get there
Mars: How Are we going to get there
Gardener’s Guide Indigenous Garden Plants of Southern Africa
The Market Theatre Sophiatown performance in Celebration of News Café’s 2nd Birthday on Saturday 1st April at 11am
The Joburg Ballet Presents La Traviata at The Joburg Theatre from 31st march – 9th April
Chris Bertish Completes First Ever Solo Unsupported Transatlantic SUP Crossing in Antigua March 9th
April
03 April 2017
The Positives and Negatives of Excessive Aerobic Exercise
Tartuffe by Moliére at The Soweto Theatre from 5th – 8th April
The Historical Overberg: Traces of the Past in South Africa’s Southern Most Region
Tech Update with Craig Wilson: Samsung
04 April 2017
A New Era For The SA Treasury – What Does It Mean For Us?
The Lappet-faced Vulture
The Animal Kindom: A Family Concert at The Linder Auditorium on Sunday 9th April at 11am
Earthquakes – Botswana 6.5 – what next?
05 April 2017
Change: Organising, Tomorrow, Today
4321 Paul Auster The Good People Hannah Kent Five Give Up The Booz Enid Blyton spoofs
The Gruffalo at The Auto & General Theatre on the Square from 11th April – 7th May and The National Arts Festival 2017 from 29th June – 9th July
The Property Buyers Show Cape Town
The Whippet Restaurant, Linden
06 April 2017
Cumbria As A Holiday Destination
Africa’s Crowdfunding Potential
Mozart to Piazzolla at The Brooklyn Theatre on Saturday 8th April at 6pm
20th Anniversary of HARDtalk
07 April 2017
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – How Should The Public Disseminate Scientific Facts?
Water Features
Paradisus Deperditum Exhibition by Christiaan Diedricks at The Melrose Gallery from 8th April – 8th May
Mars Base Camp And Fast Radio Bursts From Space
07 April 2017 Update for March in Pretoria and Johannesburg
07 April 2017 Update for March in Pretoria and Johannesburg
07 April 2017 Update for March in Pretoria and Johannesburg
07 April 2017 Update for March in Pretoria and Johannesburg
07 April 2017 Update for March in Pretoria and Johannesburg
07 April 2017 Update for March in Pretoria and Johannesburg
10 April 2017
Neuroscience and Leadership
Sparticus by Aram Khachaturian
The Velvet Crooners at Melrose Arch every Saturday and Sunday in April from 1pm – 3pm
Russian Easter and Fabregé Eggs/Jewellery
11 April 2017
Growth vs. Stability
Insectopia: The Secret World of Southern African Insects
Priscilla Queen of the Desert at The Teatro, Montecasino from 29th April – 18th June
Cult Sister: My Decade in one of the World’s Most Secretive Sects
12 April 2017
The Code: The Power of “I Will”
Victim Without A Face Stefan Ahnhem Corpus Roy Clements
Memoirs of Greek Easter
Passover Food
KKNK( Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees) Festival from 8th – 15th April in Oudtshoorn
13 April 2017
Sailing Holidays Around the World
Havest of Hope and Ucook
Arts with Jenni Newman
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – De-extincition
18 April 2017
We Like To Borrow Money But We Don’t Like To Pay It Back
Understanding Cliamte Change through Baobabs
Leo Sayer Live in Concert at the Teatro, Montecasino from 21st – 23rd April
Videos
19 April 2017
Delilah Now Trending
Homo Deus Yuval Noah Harari Syd Kitchen - Scars That Shine Donve Lee
Picasso’s Brain Christine Temple Exit West Mohsin Hamid
dw eleven – 13 Restaurant
Goran Krivokapic live in Gauteng from 19th – 23rd April
The Star Academy: Affiliate Card Clinic
20 April 2017
All Things Namibia
Holy Trinity Church Soup Kitchen
A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott: The World’s Biggest Bombs
21 April 2017
Chutzpah & Chutzpah: Saatchi & Saatchi: The Insiders' Stories By Richard Myers, Nick Darke and Simon Goode
Poisonous Garden Plants
“Autumn” by John Clare Richard Burton talking about his father, a miner. “Elegy” by Dylan Thomas
The Book Confluence: Beyond the River with Siseko Ntondini and Beyond the River Film in Cinemas from Friday 28th April
24 April 2017
Addictions in Pregnancy
Addictions in General
Did the Titanic Sink Due to a Fire?
What’s to Come at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square
We are Cape Town Exhibition by 100% Design South Africa
25 April 2017
The Inaugural International Financial Literacy Conference Debfiefing
Zambia Festival of Action from 25th June – 16th July in Livingstone, Zambia
Rent the Musical at the Joburg Theatre from 28th April – 7th May
Advanced Driving Courses
26 April 2017
Dreams, Hope and Betrayal
A Huddle of Hippos
Sibanda and the Black Sparrow Hawk
Bolton Road Collection: The New Menu
Blank Space: Celebrating Freedom Day Fundraiser on Thursday 27th April at 7pm
The Apartheid Museum and the ‘Can’t Remember, Can’t Forget’ Exhibition by Sue Williamson
28 April 2017
FAMSA: Education for Living
Being Chris Hani's Daughter
Gardening with Shirley: Orchids
If you forget me: Pablo Neruda
Phenominal Women: Maya Angelou
The World's most extensive Retrospective of the work by David Hockney at the Tate Britain until 29th may
May
02 May 2017
The Fragmented Future of the Financial Industry
A Guide to Seabirds of Southern Africa
Music Therapy
03 May 2017
Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death and Surviving Julia Samuel: The Wild Air Rebecca Mascull
Free Association (Microphone)
Son
Bistro Michel
Franschhoek Literary Festival from 19th – 21st May
What is Car Trip and How Doesit Work?
All Things Cars with Craig Wilson
04 May 2017
Travelling to Myanmar
The Lewis Pugh Foundation
‘Show No Pain’ by Michael MacGarry at Wits Art Museum from 3rd May – 18th June
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott – Mitochondrial Eve
05 May 2017
The Airbnb Story: How Three Guys Disrupted an Industry, made billions of dollars… and Plenty of Enemies
Gardens and Architecture
5 Poems by Gwendolyn Brooks
Humans Moving Beyond Earth
08 May 2017
Cancer and Intergrative Therapy
The History of the Royal Academy of Music
Design Joburg 2017 featuring Rooms on View from 12th – 14th May at the Sandton Convention Centre
Pianist Petronel Malan on the JMS Stage on Saturday 13th May at 8pm
The Backroom Boy: Andrew Mlangeni’s Story
09 May 2017
Ducks in a Row : Organising Documents for Next of Kin
The Zero Waste Lifestyle Movement
Reach for a Dream Foundation: Slipper Day
The Winter Sculpture Fair on 13th & 14th May at Nirox Foundation Sculpture Park
10 May 2017
The Woman in the Wood
Into The Water Paula Hawkins Penguin Random House Norse Gods Neil Gaiman Jonathan Ball Lines in The Sand A. A. Gill Jonathan Ball
George Saunders
The Residence Botique Hotel
What is Car Trip and How Does it Work?
The Discovery of a New Homo Naledi Skeleton, Named Neo, and a New Chamber in the Rising Star Cave System
11 May 2017
Paris Through my Lens
Pledge for Peace
Jenni Newman
Naked Mole Rats
12 May 2017
Green Gardening, using Green Fertilizers and Insect repellents
Poets Corner: Maya Angelou
How consumers can influence companies’ choice of who they do business with.
Poets Corner: Christina Rossetti: (1830-1894) “Sonnets are full of love and this my Tome.”
Ethical Considerations for Milk Banks
15 May 2017
Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome
The Legacy pf Machiavelli and His Ideas on Systems and Philosophy of Leadership
The National Suzuki Concert at the Linder Auditorium on Sunday 21st May at 11am
The Risk of Not Securing dotAfrica Domains
16 May 2017
Using Your Mortgage To Finance Your Debt
Understanding Elephants: Guidelines for Safe and Enjoyable Elaphant Viewing by the Elephant Specialist Advisory Group
The Suit by Can Themba at The Market Theatre until Sunday 28th May and the UK Leadership Conference
WhatsApp
17 May 2017
The Dog’s Last Walk
How Many Ways Can You Say Hello
A Little Horse Called Pancakes
The Sellout Paul Beatty
A Bite of Latin American
Tosca at the South African State Theatre until Sunday 28th May
What is Car Trip and How Does it Work?
Cars in Films
18 May 2017
Visa-free Destinations for South Africans
The Great Texts/Big Questions Lecture Series
The Last Night of Proms Concert in Aid of Lifeline at the Linder Auditorium on 27th & 28th May
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott - Aging: Why does it Happen and Can We Slow it Down?
19 May 2017
Social Cohesion in Africa
Attracting Birds in the Winter Garden
Franschhoek Literary Festival Update with Tamara LePine-Williams
Rooi Rose Magazine Turns 75!
22 May 2017
How Nutrition can Support Children (And Adults) with ADHD and Make a Tangible Difference to Behavior and Ability to Function
The History of the Drakensberg Boys Chior
What’s Happening at the Everard Read Gallery: Spectrum: A Group Show and ‘Twenty Thousand Apparitions’ by Alexandra Ross
Food Trends
23 May 2017
The Financial Aspects of Divorce
Dr. Ian Little Presented the Prestigeous Whitey Award in Honour of his Work to Protect South Africa’s Threatened Grasslands
Las Minas Puerto Flamenco at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City on Wednesday 24th May @ 8pm
The MuttWalk and Champagne Breakfast to Raise Funds for the 2017 Sandton SPCA Kilimanjaro Challenge.
24 May 2017
The Amazing story of the Man Who Cycled from India to Europe for Love
Unpresidented and the Franschoek Literary Festival
The New Hercule Poirot Mystery- Agatha Christie Closed Casket
Meat Manifesto: Proper and Delicious
‘Hidden Shadows and Silent Voices of Prison Number 4’ by Clint Strydom at Constitution Hill until Sunday 27th August and ‘Sugar Tax’ Exhibition by Mbongeni Buthelezi at the Melrose Gallery from 1st – 21st June
Car Trip: Car Pooling for Events
A Gene that Causes Sudden Death in Adolescents
25 May 2017
The Karoo And What It Has To Offer
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls
Partners of Possibility
What’s on in Cape Town
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott: New Company Neuralink Founded by Elon Musk
26 May 2017
Song For Sarah
The Chelsea Flower Show – South Africa Wins Gold and the Presidents Award
Equal but Different: Women Leaders’ Life Stories: Overcoming Race, Gender and Social Class
29 May 2017
Parkinsons Disease
The History of The Comrades Marathon – Race Coming up on Sunday 4th June
A Tribute to Michael Masote: Performer, Teacher, Conductor and Director of Classic FM.
The Tech Update with Craig Wilson: What LG has been up to (the Korean visit), The Recent WannaCry Attack, and WhatsApp Tips and Tricks
30 May 2017
The End of the Middle Class
The Recent Spate of Great White Sharks Washing up on the Western Cape Coast
The Rand Symphony Orchestra Youth Concert on Sunday 4th June at The Linder Auditorium at 3:30pm
The Oxford Africa Conference
31 May 2017
Pachinko
‘Queen of the Free State’
Sushi Burrito & Co. at 10 Melrose Crescent Drive, Melrose Arch
The Inaugural Sale of Modern and Contemporary African Art
Car Trip: How To Register And How To Build A Trust Profile
Car Talk with Craig Wilson: Mercedes Me Connect and the Indroduction of Android Auto to Audi and Volvo Vehicles.
June
01 June 2017
The Galapagos Islands
African Honey Bee
‘Sugar Tax’ Exhibition from 1st – 21st June @ The Melrose Gallery
Kauru Contemporary Afrian Art Africa Month Exhibition- ‘Being Her(e): Meditations on African Femininities’ from 10th May – 9th June @ the Constitution Hill
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott: Aurora Australis
02 June 2017
‘No Longer Whispering to Power: The Story of Thuli Madonsela’
Potager Raised Beds
The Sale of Important South African and International Art on Monday 5th June at 4pm at The Wanderers Club
A Piece from ‘The Uncommon Reader’ by British Playwright, Screenwriter, Actor and Author Alan Bennet
Being a SAMA Award Winner
05 June 2017
Plastics and Health Outcomes
The History of Mount Everest
‘Hunter-Gatherer’ Exhibition by Kai Lossgott at The Absa Gallery until Thursday 15th June
The Once-Off Premier Of The First Ever Feature-Length Documentary On The Legendary South African Photographer David Goldblatt at Rosebank Cinema Nouveau on Tuesday 6th June at 6:30pm
World Vision SA: Violence Against Children A Natural Disaster
06 June 2017
Easy Equties
America and the Paris Agreement
The Rotary Art Festival from 1st – 11th June at Hyde Park Corner
‘I Love Melville’ Exhibition at Studio Gesso opening Saturday 10th June at 10am
Parental Conduct in South African Schools
07 June 2017
At First Light Vanessa Lafaye In the Days of Rain Rebecca Stott
The Inside-Out Man
The New La Boqueria Restaurant in Parktown North
The Upcoming Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at the Brooklyn Theatre on Friday 9th June and Sunday 11th June
The New BMW 5 Series
08 June 2017
Vivaldi in Venice Music Festival
Philanthropy in South Africa
The Arts in London
Neuralink
09 June 2017
Office Plants and their Benefits
The Dyan Lewis Sculpture Garden at Mulberry Farm, Stellenbosch
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s Winter Symphony
South Africa and the Global Economy
Facebook Friday
12 June 2017
The Vivaldi Operas
Endometriosis
Decoda, the First Affiliate Ensemble of Carnegie Hall South African Tour
Interesting Origins of English Phrases
13 June 2017
Ponzi Schemes
The Threat to Global Maize Production
Music Featured at The National Arts Festival from 29th June – 9th July in Grahamstown
Design Trends in Fabrics and Wallcoverings and the new St. Leger & Viney Showroom in the Kramerville Precinct
14 June 2017
The Sunday Times Book Awards and ‘My Own Liberator’ by Dikgang Moseneke
Asylum Marcus Low
How The Hell Did This Happen? PJ O'Rourke
His New Book ‘Reuben at Home’ and Reuben’s Restaurant & Bar at Chamonix
Betrayal showing at The Auto & General Theatre on the Square until Saturday 1st July
Performance Role Play Training
15 June 2017
Route 66 USA and the Green Book
The Challenges that the South African Youth are Facing in Today’s World
The National Arts Festival: A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Johannesburg Youth Ballet
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott: Elon Musk and Neuralink
19 June 2017
Epilepsy
The City of London Guilds and livery Companies
The National Arts Festival 2017: from 29th June - 9th July in Grahamstown: The Smell of Apples
The Freemansons in Johannesburg and the Freemasons Tricentenary
20 June 2017
Bitcoin
The Cape Rockjumpers
Undiscovered-Canvas: A Look At The South African Contemporary Art Scene in France
The Current Global Phenomenon of Wonder Woman
21 June 2017
Spy: Uncovering Craig Williamson
Level Four Restaurant at 54 on Bath
The Fly Fishing and Fly Tying Expo at Toadbury Hall, Lanceria on 24th & 25th June
The Discourse of Gender Violence
The Thirst Jo Nesbo A Game of Ghosts: A Charlie Parker Thriller John Connolly
22 June 2017
STEPS: Clubfoot Care
The Inconvenience of Wings showing at the Market Theatre until Sunday 16th July
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott: South Africa’s Energy Future - Nuclear Versus Renewable
Trip to Canada
23 June 2017
The Winter Garden
Poets Corner: ‘I Opened A Book’ by Julia Donaldson
Sustainable Architecture: The Gorgeous Green House
The MySchool and Better SA Pertnership to Boost Volunteerism
26 June 2017
Anxiety and Stress
Roman Influence in Africa with Reference to ‘The Fortunes of Africa: A 5,000-Year History of Wealth, Greed and Endeavour’
Being a Part of the Bag Factory Art Studios
The Tech Update with Craig Wilson: Data Trails and Exhaust
27 June 2017
Balancing Cars and Wealth
The Standard Bank National Youth Jazz Festival from the 3rd – 8th July in Grahamstown at the National Arts Festival
The Table Moutain Aquifers
Revenge Porn
28 June 2017
The Third Reel
Chocoloza at 44 Stanley
Tech Innovation and the Future of Retail in South Africa
Testimony Scott Turow Apartheid Guns and Money Hennie van Vuuren
29 June 2017
The Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra Opera Gala at the Brooklyn Theatre on 30th June and 2nd July
Classic Science with Dr. Philip Calcott: What to See in the Night Sky this Winter
Past and Upcoming Travel Experiences
30 June 2017
The Upcoming Rhino Horn Auction
Growing from Cuttings
Receiving the Sophie Mgcina Emerging Voice Award and Her Journey from The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena to Her Contribution as an Educationalist
30 June 2017 Classic Lifestyle with Colbert Mashile.mp3
The Ultimate Assertiveness Toolbox for Kids
July
03 July 2017
Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Protecting Pharoah’s Treasure
Artscape Incubator Program
Lexicography South African Dictionaries
04 July 2017
Making Money Through Buy-to-Let in South Africa
The Kamfer’s Dam Flamingo Project
The Winter Jazz & Blues Weekend from 7th – 9th July at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square
05 July 2017
Operation Relentless: The Hunt for the Richest, Deadliest Criminal in History
The Very English Lady
Vegan Nutrition
The Beautiful Indifference Sarah Hall Penguin Modern Poets 3: Your Family, Your Body Sharon Olds
‘The Confessional’ Group Exhibition at the Absa Art Gallery from 10th July – 4th August
From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars By Virginia Hanlon Grohl
06 July 2017
Mozambique Horse Safaris
My Father’s Coat: Five Men and the Great Story of South Africa
07 July 2017
The History of Africa with Zeinab Badawi, a New Series on BBC World News
Ortus’ Exhibition
The Incredible Versatility of the Rose
10 July 2017
Teenage Drug Abuse
The History of the Guitar
The Mystery of Irma Vep showing until Sunday 30th July at Montecasino
Faster, Higher, Farther
11 July 2017
Tax Options for Freelancers
The Fiscal Benefits Project and the First Biodiversity Tax Incentive
Turbine Art Fair from 13th – 16th July at Turbine Hall
12 July 2017
The Faithful Juliet West A Thousand Paper Birds Tor Udall
Spire
Food for Sensitive Tummies
Chasing Chairs at the Market Theatre from 14th July – 6th August
Remembering Ray Phiri, South African Jazz, Fusion and Mbaqanga Musician
13 July 2017
Travelling in Rwanda
Mandela Day at Sandton City
Wimbledon Update
The Arts with Jenni Newman
14 July 2017
The ‘Circle of Life’ Exhibition by at 16 Halifax Art in Parkhurst showing until Monday 31st July
Pruning Roses
Biography
Poets Corner: The Three Little Pigs by Roald Dahl
17 July 2017
Hypnotherapy
Body Language
Mansa Musa
‘Refuge’ Exhibition at the Goodman Gallery from 15th July – 19th August
18 July 2017
Mandela Day
Pappas Restaurant on the Square
Pappas Restaurant on the Square
Wangthai Restaurant
Iphutheng Primary School in Alexandra
67 Cans Art on the Square
Theatre on the Square
The Flash Mob and the JPO
Kundalini African Rising 67 People Yoga Session on the Square
19 July 2017
Under Nelson Mandela Boulevard
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy The Boy Behind The Curtain By Tim Winton White Tears by Hari Kunzru
The Journey of By Word Of Mouth
Mandela Day at Sandton City
20 July 2017
The Lake District – A World Heritage
Scotland as a Tourist Destination
Pan Africanist Literature
Big City, Big Dreams at the Joburg Theatre from 28th July – 6th August
21 July 2017
The 200 year Celebration of the Life And Works Of Jane Austen
Vergelegen Camellia Tour
Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice read by Helena Bonham Carter
24 July 2017
Cancer and Nutrition
Africa at the Versailles Talks
Sophiatown Tours
25 July 2017
Kruger Rands History and Investment
Greenpop UNESCO-funded Co-created Artwork: Trees for Bees
Fantasy and Imagination Tour in South Africa until 1st August
26 July 2017
‘Two Nights’
No Middle Name by Lee Child Need You Dead by Peter James
Firepool: Experiences in an Abnormal World
Her Food Philosophy and being a Private Chef
La Traviata at the Brooklyn Theatre from 26th July – 6th August
27 July 2017
Rooftop Camping in Botswana
Pop-Up Camps
Warhol Unscreened: Artworks from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Collection at WAM from 27th July – 8th October
28 July 2017
'As By Fire'
Vertical Gardens
Poets Corner: 'My Mother's Laughter' by Chris van wyk
31 July 2017
The Energy Code
The History of the Lord’s Cricket Ground
‘Being Human’ Exhibition at the Everard Read from 27th July – 19th August and an Evening of Chopin Performed by Christopher Duigan on Monday 31st July
August
01 August 2017
Convenience Shopping: Personal and Online Shopping
Convenience Shopping: Personal and Online Shopping Part 2
Our National Bird – The Blue Crane
‘Paradise Birds’ Exhibition by Kirsty May Hall at Intoto Gallery until Sunday 27th August
02 August 2017
A Boy Made of Blocks: by Keith Stuart; Like it Matters: by David Cornwell
The Safest place you know
Foodstuff
03 August 2017
Civilizations of Sicily
The Voortrekker Monument Concert in aid of the Care for wild Rhino Orphanage in Mpumalanga on Sunday 6th August at 5pm
04 August 2017
Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Rationalist
The Lost Gardens of Heligan
‘In perpetuum’ Exhibition at the Standard Bank Gallery on show until Saturday 30th September
Decorex
07 August 2017
The Effects of Technology and Social Media on Children
The Guide to Sieges in South Africa
Coming of Age: The Tub Series on show at The Circa Gallery until Saturday 19th August
08 August 2017
How much Money do you need to Retire?
Whether Interacting with Lions Benefits
Violinist David Bester In Concert with Pianist Jannie Le Roux and the Brunch Violin Concerto
10 August 2017
Travelling to Prague in Autumn
Tracking
The Johannesburg youth Ballet's Ruby Anniversary
'The Rembrandt Fractal' Exhibition at the Market Theatre Gallery from 10th - 27th Augsut
11 August 2017
Brexit, Trump and the New Populism
The Highveld Prairies
“If We Dig” at the Market Theatre from 9th – 27th August
14 August 2017
Weight Training
The History Of Gilbert And Sullivan
Calling Me Home at the Joburg Theatre from 17th August - 3rd September
15 August 2017
The Investment Habits of Women
Restoration and Conservation of Fine Art Objects.
The Rand Club Heritage Walk
16 August 2017
Lip Service
The Virus
Getting Published in South Africa
Safaris and Spices
The History of Lord of the Dance.
"Hani" Market Theatre
17 August 2017
Travel Apps: Saving Time and Money?
What’s happening in the arts in Johannesburg
18 August 2017
The Scented Garden
The Art of Writing: Adapting a play into a book and a book into a play.
21 August 2017
Improve Your Digestion
The History of Dunkirk
Freud’s Last Session. On at the Auto and General Theatre on the Square from 24th August
22 August 2017
Studying Abroad
How to Invest to support studying abroad
Disease Control in Southern Africa
What’s on in Cape Town.
23 August 2017
The Fifth Mrs Brink Jonathan Ball
Madame Zero Sarah Hall Jonathan Ball In Every Moment We Are Still Alive Tom Malmquist Melville House Books
Aging and Becoming A Reflective Enquiry Amazon
Seasonality Calendar and seasonal Food
Film Review: Dunkirk
24 August 2017
what's on offer in the Kenyan Coastal regions
The 50 Top Birding sites in Kenya
Fiesta Fund Raising Concert for the Ruth First Scholarship
25 August 2017
Women taking the power back.
The Benefits of Counselling after a traumatic incident
Creating Beautiful Veranda Spaces
Dunkirk Speech
28 August 2017
Research developments in HIV and Aids
Afrikaner Odyssey: The Life and Times of the Reitz Family Jonathan Ball Publishers
The Melrose Arch Spring Walk
29 August 2017
Franchise Opportunities in South Africa
The Great White Shark’s Journey into History
Mayford Spring Concert at the Linder Auditorium
30 August 2017
The Golden House, Salmon Rushdie The Softness of Lime Maxine Case The Music Shop Rachel Joyce
A to Z of Amazing South African Women
Days Without End Sebastian Barry
Curry
Sunshine Spring Walk
31 August 2017
Ilha de Mocambique
Sunshine Spring Walk
Sunshine Spring Walk
Mpumulanga Traditional Arts Market at Melrose Arch
September
01 September 2017
Celebrating 70 years of Indian Independence.
Focus on Climbers: best climates and places to plant them, pruning and training climbers. Focus on Wisteria, Bouganvillea, Potato Vines and Clematis.
Opening of new Gerard Marx Exhibition at The Goodman Gallery
Sasol Signatures 2017 Winners
04 September 2017
Stress, Strain and Your Health
Mary Seacole
The Johannesburg Book Fair
05 September 2017
How Much will your Baby Cost you
Spring Birds African Bird Fair
Strauss and Co Forgotten and under-appreciated artists on the South
06 September 2017
The Word is Murder
The Thing Around Your Neck Chinamanda Ngozi Adichie Peggy , The Wayward Guggenheim -Jacqueline Bograd Weld The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher Hilary Mantel
Quick and easy Meals
Tamasha on Hope Street at The Market Theatre
07 September 2017
Hermanus Whale Watching
Hermanus Whale Watching
Thokozani Mthinyane’s first solo exhibition @ Art eye Gallery
08 September 2017
Rule of Law
Arbor Day
Poetry Corner: To Spring
11 September 2017
HEALTH: Surgeons for Little Lives
History of music: Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky
GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Upcoming concert German trio, Trio Neuklang
12 September 2017
Future of Fly Fishing in South Africa
Personal Finance: Supporting Family (Black Tax)
Performa 2017 in New York City
13 September 2017
Churchill and Smuts The Friendship
The Fact of a Body Alexandra Marzano-Lesnevich Flatiron Books A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towels
Cooked in South Africa
When Ballet Meets Jazz at the Market Theatre
14 September 2017
Climbing Volcanoes at Vurunga National Park
Aspire Art Auctions Establishing your art collection
15 September 2017
OPEN: Northfields Bloodstock Sales Pty Ltd
GARDENING: Open Garden Johannesburg Garden Club
GARDENING: Open Garden Johannesburg Garden Club
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: St Petersburg Ballet Theatre - Swan Lake & The Nutcracker
18 September 2017
Collagen and Aesthetics Proactive collagen, non-invasive vs invasive anti-ageing interventions
A brief look at Hong Kong’s History and independence from Great Britain.
Royal Shakespeare Company History of the RSC
19 September 2017
Planning your credit journey
Climate Change Influencing Weather Patterns and Hurricanes in 2017
Royal Albert Hall History of the Hall, its construction and performances that have made the Royal Albert Hall iconic in British History.
20 September 2017
BOOKS: Skollie
Book Review: The History of Bees
Book Review: Achmat Dangor novels: Bitter Fruit and Dikeledi
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB: Heritage Day/ Braai Day A look at Braai food
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Working with ceramics
21 September 2017
TRAVEL FEATURE: Travelling to New Zealand
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Mini feature: life and times, inspirations and art.
22 September 2017
Heritage Day: Unity in Diversity
Heritage Day: Unity in Diversity
GARDENING: Indigenous Gardening Mulching Heritage Day
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Opening of Zeitz Museum- Art in Africa
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Poem: I Am an African
26 September 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Book: Get South Africa Growing
CONSERVATION: Cheetah Metapopulation Endangered Wildlife Trust
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Upcoming production of Mall of Africa Disney Magic
27 September 2017
BOOKS: Train to Nowhere by Anita Leslie The Wardrobe Mistress by Patrick McGrath.
BOOKS: Color Me Yellow
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB: The Book Club Cook Book Eat Your Words
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Art in story-telling
28 September 2017
Traveling to Corfu in Greece
Aspire Art Auctions Building an art collection, and follows on from the last interview, which focused on getting started as a collector. Taking the first steps into buying art.
29 September 2017
GARDENING: Vertical Veggie Gardens
OPEN: Gender Equality in the workplace
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Royal Academy of Acting (RADA) History, Alumni and its role in shaping RADA
October
02 October 2017
HEALTH: Disease and fungi that affect the gut
HISTORY: BOOK - History of the Kruger National Park and review of Fair Game: A Hidden History of the Kruger National Park
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London
03 October 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Escalating costs of medical services in the private sector, particularly in the field of what is termed PMB. (Prescribed Minimum Benefit)
CONSERVATION: London’s Plastic free store: Bulk Market Concept, how it operates, what products are offered, concepts of a centralized composting, nut grinding, honey and benefits to consumers being more connected with food origins.
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Jeremy Joseph and his work at the Royal Court in Austria.
04 October 2017
Book Review: Munich
Book Review: The Way I See it – A Memoir by Jürgen Schadeberg Neel Mukherjee: State of Freedom Zoe Whittall's: The Best Kind of People.
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB: Jamie Oliver 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Gerard Sekoto Life and Times and a view of his artworks
05 October 2017
TRAVEL FEATURE: Madagascan island life
PETS FEATURE: Choosing dogs appropriate for guiding, ensuring a positive outcome, and matching the dog with the owner and his/ her needs.
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Aspire Auction House Aspires Artist’s Royalty Rights initiative
06 October 2017
OPEN FEATURE: De Beers Research Conference: Conference and its objectives as well as key findings of the research.
GARDENING FEATURE: Big ideas for small gardens and patios
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: An Introduction to the History of African Art
09 October 2017
HEALTH FEATURE: Power of Perception
HISTORY FEATURE: Modern Humans Modern humans emerge earlier than previously thought, finds UJ and Swedish researchers in Science journal
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Composers of today: Late-20th-century giants who are still working today. New major figures in the 21st century. Up-and-coming composers from the younger generation.
10 October 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE FEATURE: The Future of Networks and information society and guerrilla tactics for personal development
CONSERVATION FEATURE: Film - An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Ballet Choreography: The processes involved and different types of styles
11 October 2017
BOOKS FEATURE: The Fall of the House of Wilde
BOOKS FEATURE: Pierre LE Maître: The Great Swindle Phillip Kerr: Prussian Blue John Sandford’s Golden Prey
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB: The SA Gluten Free Cook Book
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Angus Taylor: Life and times
12 October 2017
TRAVEL FEATURE: India and exotic destinations
PETS FEATURE: Dog Training
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: V&A Museum collections of John Constable and Joseph Mallord William Turner
13 October 2017
OPEN FEATURE: City of Johannesburg
GARDENING FEATURE: Book: Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Vegetables - A guide to growing organic vegetables in South Africa
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Strauss & Co Fine Art Auctioneers Artists featured in the auction to be held in Cape Town this weekend. John Meyer -Artist Peter Clark - Artist Alexis Preller - Artist Freida Lock - Artist
16 October 2017
HEALTH FEATURE: Book: How Emotions are made- The Secret Life of the Brain
HISTORY FEATURE: The History behind the naming and sizing of wine bottles
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: life of Carl Buchner. his background, where he grew up, the influences that impacted his life
17 October 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Book: On the Brink: South Africa’s Political and Fiscal Cliff-Hanger
CONSERVATION FEATURE: Regenerative & Caged Farming
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Oxford Playhouse History, Famous performances, how theatre has a commitment to keeping theatre alive as well as developing new and exciting works as well as the role of theatre in developing culture in the community.
18 October 2017
BOOKS FEATURE: We Were The Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter Tin Man by Sarah Winman
BOOKS FEATURE: The Shallows
BOOKS FEATURE: Bare Ground
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB FEATURE: Eat Meat to save the environment
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Process of Printing Art: Intaglio and Monotype Printing
19 October 2017
TRAVEL FEATURE: Christmas destinations and cruises
PETS FEATURE: Horse and Animal whisperer
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Aspire Art Auction: The world of online auctions
20 October 2017
OPEN FEATURE: The Neutron Star Collision
GARDENING FEATURE: Roses
CLASSIC ARTS: Worshipping with hand bells
23 October 2017
HEALTH FEATURE: Osteoporosis
HISTORY FEATURE: Dare Not linger
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Frank Loesser legacy
24 October 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Smart Woman - How to Gain Financial Independence and Create Wealth
CONSERVATION FEATURE: Solar Airports
CLASSIC ARTS: Cantare Jubiloso Choir
25 October 2017
BOOKS FEATURE: Disrupted, My misadventure in the Startup Bubble by Dan Lyon The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey The Vegetarian by Han Kang
BOOKS FEATURE: 200 Women
BOOKS FEATURE: The Cull
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB FEATURE: Super Foods
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Royal Academy of Dance
26 October 2017
TRAVEL FEATURE: Home Swop
PETS FEATURE: Summer Health
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Profile and biography
27 October 2017
OPEN FEATURE: City of Joburg Update
GARDENING FEATURE: Insect Hotel
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Paul Cezanne Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery (NPG)
30 October 2017
HEALTH FEATURE: Is DNA the future of medicine? Epigenetics
HISTORY FEATURE: Cuba and Che Guevara
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Piccadilly Lights
31 October 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE FEATURE: Medium Term Budget
CONSERVATION FEATURE: Nude Foods
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Profile
November
01 November 2017
BOOKS FEATURE: Bluebird, Outsiders: Five Women Writers Who Changed the World.
BOOKS FEATURE: A Gap in the Hedge
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB FEATURE: Nigella Lawson “ At My Table”
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: Vladimir Tretchikoff, His Life, Works and Inspiration
02 November 2017
TRAVEL FEATURE: Birding Sites in Southern Africa, Israel, the Islands of Sao Tome and Principe
PET FEATURE: Horse Riding for the Disabled
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Aspire Art Auctions
03 November 2017
OPEN FEATURE: The Benefits Of Mentorship
OPEN FEATURE: The Benefits Of Mentorship
GARDENING FEATURE: Gardening with Shirley- Hedging
CLASSIC ARTS FEATURE: SAADA: Designer and Vintage Jewellery
06 November 2017
HEALTH FEATURE: Stress Management and Anxiety
HISTORY FEATURE: The Russian Revolution
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: The Origins of the Gregorian Chants
07 November 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE FEATURE: Financial Lessons from my 90 year old mother
CONSERVATION FEATURE: E Waste:
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Urban Nation Berlin:
08 November 2017
BOOKS FEATURE: Rapid Fire
BOOKS FEATURE: Gorilla and the Bird; I am, I am, I am; AND 65 Years of Friendship
BOOKS FEATURE: 65 Years of Friendship
CLASSIC FOOD FEATURE: Christmas Food
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE: Profile, Life and Times
09 November 2017
TRAVEL: Karoo Destinations
PETS: Insurance
ARTS: South African Antique, Art and Design Association 2017 Expo
10 November 2017
OPEN: Space mission’s
GARDENING: Holiday Gardening
ARTS: Strauss Auction
13 November 2017
HEALTH : Book: Weaning Sense
HISTORY : John F. Kennedy
ARTS: Cape Silver
14 November 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Investing in Val de Vie estate
PERSONAL FINANCE: Investing in the Stellenbosch area
CONSERVATION: Conservation at Val de Vie
CONSERVATION: Evergreen
ARTS: SA art as an investment
ARTS: A Tribute to the life and work of Jacob Hendrik Pierneef (1886-1957)
15 November 2017
Things to do in the Franschoek Valley
BOOKS: Featherings
BOOK: Camp Whore
BOOK: How to Make White People laugh
FOOD CLUB: Stellenbosch at Summerplace event
Val de Vie Events and Polo
ARTS: Val De Vie Architecture
The Estate – Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
The Estate – Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
16 November 2017
TRAVEL: Travels in St Helena and Rovos Rail
PET: Pet Nutrition
ARTS: Aspire
17 November 2017
OPEN: Artificial Intelligence
GARDENING: Natural Ways to look after your garden
ARTS: CEO of the Arts and Culture Trust
20 November 2017
HEALTH: Alzheimer’s
ARTS: Rand Symphony Orchestra
HISTORY: Zoroastrianism
21 November 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Sorting out a messy Investment Garden
ARTS: Stellenbosch Food &Wine Summer Place
CONSERVATION: Feedback from UN Climate talks
22 November 2017
BOOK: The Nix by Nathan Hill
BOOKS: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman; Once We were Sisters by Sheila Kohler & Smile by Roddy Doyle
CLASSIC FOOD: Book: Something’s Cooking
NICO DE JAGER
23 November 2017
Travel: Active safari options in Kenya and Tanzania
Travel: Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Pet: Sandton SPCA
Art: Book on Irma Stern " are you still alive"?
24 November 2017
OPEN: Book: Selfies, Sexts and Cellphones
GARDENING: Holiday Gardening
ARTS: Christo Coetzee
27 November 2017
HEALTH: Panel Discussion
HISTORY: Mapungubwe
ARTS: Talk about Shakespeare in Africa
28 November 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Data Protection
CONSERVATION: Carbon Credits
ARTS: Life and inspirations
29 November 2017
BOOKS: A Hat a kayak and dreams of Dar
BOOK: The Scattering
BOOK: Hasta La Gupta Baby
CLASSIC FOOD: Tasting Mince Pies
ARTS: Lalique - His work and inspiration
30 November 2017
TRAVEL: Destinations for the Long Weekends in 2018
PET Pro’s and Cons of sterilizing pets
ARTS: Aspire Art Auctions
December
01 December 2017
Gender based Violence
Unusual Plants
William Kentridge
SA Child Gauge 2017 Survey
Why I changed from being an abuser
04 December 2017
HEALTH: Discussion review pertaining to the core stress management principals discussed
HISTORY : Book: African Muckraking
ARTS: The Origins of the most loved and famous Christmas Carols
05 December 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: Unconventional Financial Advice for Millennials
CONSERVATION: Wind Energy in South Africa
ARTS: Life and times of Mama Miriam Makeba
06 December 2017
BOOKS: Sing Unburied Sing by Jesmyn Ward; Love & Fame by Susie Boyt
CLASSIC FOOD CLUB: Preparing South African Food with a French twist
BOOKS: Good Christmas Reads for adults Discussion: Book: 50 People Who stuffed up the world
ARTS: Renovations at the Sydney Opera House
07 December 2017
TRAVEL: Virtual Tour of South Africa
PETS: Pet Physio therapy
ARTS: Market Photo Workshop
08 December 2017
OPEN: Boo: Affluence without Abundance
GARDENING: Heirloom Seeds
ARTS: The Cultural History of Pantomime
11 December 2017
HEALTH: Rural Medicine:
HEALTH: Book: One Life at a Time
HEALTH: Listeriosis
HISTORY: Little Foot
ARTS: The History of the Nutcracker Suite
12 December 2017
PERSONAL FINANCE: How to stretch your December Salary. Gift Giving and Love Languages
CONSERVATION: St Mary's School Waverley's clean up and Up-Cycle project
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE: Modern European Theatre Movements: Modernism, Expressionism and Impressionism
2016
January
11 January
Murderers, Miscreants and Mutineers
Detoxing
Johannesburg International Mozart Festival
Yeoville Tours
12 January
Stephan Welz
WWF Projects for 2016 And “Low Impact” Johannesburg building
The World’s Highest Swim
Financial Apps for 2016 and other top apps
13 January
The Penguin Lessons
The Crossing By Andrew Miller And The Heart Goes Last by Margaret Atwood (Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie)
The Supper Club
Man on Fire
Grammy Nominees
Remembering Nokutela
Museum Africa’s Financial Predicament
14 January
Barakat Bundles
Woza Albert!
21 Icons South Africa Season III
Art In Madrid – the Great Galleries
Cricket update
15 January
Aquaponic Systems for Gardening
Why Happiness at work Matters
Entertainment Round-up And Oscar Nominations
Political Update
18 January
Max Ballie’s Intensive Es Muss Sein Course
Leonard Bernstein Conductor
Workshop Newtown
Dental Health & Oral Hygiene
19 January
Acid mine Drainage
Recycling Glass
Hotspots in 2016 Economy
20 January
Exclusive Books & Classic FM Children’s Book Feature
Red Rhino
Simply Nigella – Feel Good Food. Nigella Lawson
21 January 2016
Hotel Hope Ministries
What if There Were No Whites in South Africa?
Kruger Self Drive – Routes, Roads and Ratings And Game Drive Birds of Southern Africa
22 January 2016
Climate Change
Managing gardens from drought to flood
21 Icons South Africa Season III
Melville Koppies
25 January 2016
Johannesburg In Your Pocket
Life Below Stairs - The True Lives of Edwardian Servants
Sleeping Disorders
Standard Bank Gallery – Henri Matisse (1869-1954) - RHYTHM AND MEANING Exhibition 13 July to 17 September 2016.
26 January 2016
Birdlasser app/ BirdLife
Face/Figment exhibition Intoto Gallery
Little Pocket Financial Guide
Legalised Rhino horn Trading and new 2016 figures
27 January 2016
Fates and Furies Lauren Groff The Book of Speculation Erika Swyler A Force for Good: The Dalai Lama's Vision for Our World Daniel Goleman
Conversations with McCartney
Leafy Greens -Organic Restaurant
Egoli Market Theatre
Has “Planet Nine” been discovered?
28 January 2016
The Book Review
Slip the Clutch – The Rickshaw Run
Birdsong and Music Walking Tours
Flufftail Festival 1st Feb – 5th Feb
29 January 2016
Buskaid forthcoming concert for the Johannesburg International Mozart Festival
What to do in your gardens in January and February
The Silk Roads
WWW Climate Solver Initiative
February
01 February 2016
A Perfect Storm Anti-Semitism in South Africa 1930 - 1948
Zika Virus – what it is and how it affects us all
Singin in the Rain Teatro, MonteCasino
Johannesburg International Mozart Festival 23rd January to 7th February
Teen Suicide Week 15-22nd February
2 February 2016
Changes to Provident Funds in SA
Changes to Provident Funds in SA
Turtle Conservation in Mozambique
Bad Jews Theatre on the Square, Sandton
HelpOut App
3 February 2016
The Psychology and Theraputic Science behind Adult Colouring In Books
What’s new…..
How to make your point without Powerpoint
South African Authors – Review
South African Authors – Review
4 February 2016
67 Blankets – Update for 2016
Concerts in JHB (Ps concert today is full but space available for Sunday concert)
Cruises – what makes them the perfect holiday option
The State we are In 2016
5 February 2016
Young Russian Pianist – participating in 13th International Piano Competition with the UNISA Music Foundation
Irrigation systems
Cybercrime
Musical Machines (interactive Sculptures)
8 February 2016
Øyeblikk – A series of moments Concert – on Thursday 11th February at 7pm
The Plaques of Gauteng
Ozone Therapy – What is it and how can it help?
Blacks Only It’s OK to be Black
09 February 2016
The Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra pays tribute to Sir Edward Elgar (Brooklyn Theatre)
Giant Steps
How to Optimise your investments when collecting antiques
E Tolls Update and Name Change for OUTA
10 February 2016
The Widow
Now Following You
Jan Hendrik – Michelin Award
The Dust that falls from Dreams Louis de Bernières And The Blue Between Sky and Water Susan Abulhawa
A Special Evening with Dorothy Masuka
The Future of Food in SA
District Six Museum and Storytellers
11 February 2016
Dare to Dream Foundation
Entertainments Update
TULI and Mashatu Game Reserve
Flagwatching – How a Fox Decodes the Future
Tshwane Open 2016
12 February 2016
Valentine Poems and Readings
Soil Types
Digital TV Options
LEAP 5 – a happy Matric story
15 February 2016
Understanding Haemophilia
Hermès/Admore La Marche du Zambèze
Launch of CD “Valley of the Shadow: Rites of Loss”
The History of Gustav Mahler
16 February 2016
Of Darkness and of Light Exhibition Standard Bank Gallery
Public Lecture: Casablanca to Johannesburg on Public Transport
How to Invest like Warren Buffett Discover the Wisdom of the World’s Greatest Wealth Creator
The Consequences of the Drought in the Kruger
17 February 2016
Flame in the Snow The love letters of Andre Brink and Ingrid Jonker
Julia Donaldson
Murder at Small Koppie
The Alkaline cure And Alkaline Juices and Smoothies
Love Factually (The Ultimate Date Comedy Show) 23rd Feb to 3rd April MonteCasino
Brooklyn Bubbles Brooklyn Mall
All About Writing – Escape to a creative writing space
18 February 2016
Field Band Foundation – National Championships Saturday 20th February 2016
Last Minute Getaways are a no-no. Plan Ahead!
Festival of Fame – SA’s Leading Youth Arts Festival
Garden of St Christopher Foundation Photography Course
19 February 2016
The Pigeon Research Study
Cordev Kitchens
Tobacco Market Theatre
Innovative ways to harvest water for our gardens
Pietermaritzburg Vegetable patch
22 February 2016
The History of Delville Woods
Malaria Update and App
Private Healthcare Market Inquiry
23 February 2016
Effect of Drought on SA Beef production
30K Saving Tax Free – last chance to save in this tax year!
W M F - Wakkerstroom Music Festival 2016
The Rotary Foundation
24 February 2016
Letters of Stone From Nazi Germany to South Africa
The Peculiars
The Year of the Runaways Sunjeev Sahota And Please Enjoy Your Happiness – a memoir Paul Brinkley-Rogers
Taste the Little Karoo
Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine
The Sound of Silence Exhibition at WAM
New Joburg Tourism Campaign
25 February 2016
The Danube Festival of Song (Martin Randall)
Sun City to Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour
MainStreetWalks
26 February 2016
Stauss and Co Auction – Vineyard Hotel Claremont (14th March)
Colour for your garden in late Summer
Cradle 2 Cradle (C2C) Projects (an innovative design principle that goes beyond sustainability, moving in the direction of a world that creates no waste or pollution)
Stephan Welz Cape Town Art Auction (1st and 2nd March)
Developing excellence in human and business performance
29 February 2016
Beyond the Big Bangs Auto and General Theatre on the Square
The History of The Order of St Johns
MWC 2016 Debrief (Mobile World Congress)
Hepatitis - unpacked
March
01 March 2016
SASSI/WWF - Aquaculture
Body Worlds Vital (Sci-Bono Discovery Centre from 1st March to 19th June)
How to plan your year ahead to be tax efficient
Oscars 2016 Debrief
02 March 2016
The Ballroom
Mongrel – Essays
Recipes for Love and Murder
Mariana’s Country Kitchen
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week – Joburg 2016 (10-12 March)
03 March 2016
Der Heilige Berg II Exhibition Gallery Momo
Fairtrade SA
Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve
Local Studio Architects Design Indaba Presentation Debrief
04 March 2016
Herbs and their healing powers
Borer beetle in gardens around JHB
Other Women of Broadway
From Giyani to Alexandra – the journey continues Exhibition Circa Gallery
Politics Chatterbox Pravin Gordhan vs SARS vs Zuma
07 March 2016
The History La Chaine Des Rotissiers
Mindfulness in Eating
Evergreen Retirement Villages
08 March 2016
Poisonings in Kruger to aid poaching
Contemporary Art – a point of view
The Fluctuating Rand – Where we are and what it means
27 Marathons in 27 Days in aid of Sport Relief UK
09 March 2016
Exclusive Books Hyde Park and Where Next for EB
The Dream House – paperback
The Mind’s Eye
EB Social Kitchen and Bar – Hyde Park
OWN – Own Your Space – The Toolkit for the Working Woman
Pull customers off floor to talk about books, the new store, the new restaurant etc
Favorite Book
10 March 2016
Kronendal Music Academy (KMA), Hout Bay
Entertainments update
Angama Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Kenya
Keith Kirsten Chelsea Tour in May 2016
11 March 2016
Tulips and Spring flowering bulbs for cool soils
Picasso and Battiss Strauss and Co’s Auction (Monday 14th March)
“Protest” in South Africa – it’s history and where it is going today
Greenpop - Reforest Festival 2016
14 March 2016
Jake Singer Exhibition Darlingart
The History of Turandot Opera, Puccini
Fast Facts February Report – Schools drag South Africa Down
Sister Lilian Ultimate Pregnancy, Birth and Parenting Guide
15 March 2016
The South African Sale - Bonhams
The State of our Bees
Retirement Reforms and what they mean
It’s A Fine Line A multi-media exhibition to celebrate 20 years of SA’s Constitution
16 March 2016
The High Mountains of Portugal
A Little Life
The Japanese Lover Isabel Allende And When Breath becomes Air Paul Kalanithi
Cordev
Celbracion Flamenca (17 – 20th March at The Fringe, Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein)
JAN- A Breath of French Air
International Holocaust Art and Writing Competition Winner
17 March 2016
Dragging 30 Auto and General, Theatre on the Square
Shwe Shwe Poppies
Giselle Joburg Ballet
The Story of a House Fables and Feasts from La Creuzette
# Hack Jozi Challenge 2016
18 March 2016
Divorce – rights, maintenance options, mediation
Messiah at Melrose Arch
Indoor Plants (real and not so real…..)
Earth Hour 2016
22 March 2016
Kamazhai Youth Ballet of Kazakhstan
A year on from the Cape fires – what is the status of the Fynbos
The Use of Trusts for Asset Protection and Estate Planning
New African Woman Awards
23 March 2016
Girl Online and Girl Online On Tour Zoe Slugg
The 5th Wave – We Fight Back Rick Yancey
I am No-One
New Roots and Shoots Menu Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient
Avenue of Mysteries
Shakespeare The Know Buzz (Educational guides)
24 March 2016
Paris in Spring
Agri SA and WeChat - R50
St George's Turning Point Foundation
The Little Prince Production - National Children's Theatre
Bookboon + network Initiative - Free digital access to over 5 million world - class textbooks
29 March 2016
Interest Rates and their effect on the layman
Sophiatown The Market Theatre 24th March – 17th April
Van Reenen’s new Bi-Pass and it’s affect for the endangered birdlife
Daily Dish
31 March 2016
Helen Suzman Foundation The Way Forward
WAM Lecture Series
Combating Seasonality in Cape Town
April
01 April 2016
Irises
Shape Auto & General Theatre on the Square Until 16th April
Domestic Rhino Trading
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance Implications of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, leaving the scene of the accident unlawfully and providing the insurer with incorrect information.
4 April 2016
International Festival of Language and Culture
The Sword and The Pen
Acid Reflux
One Eloff and Joziburg Lane
5 April 2016
Knysna Elephants
Opening of Circa in London
Transactional Security
Integrated Wrist Technology
6 April 2016
Long Walk to Freedom Illustrated Children’s Edition Nelson Mandela
Chocolate Box Girls 6: Fortune Cookie Cathy Cassidy
No Reservation
The Good Liar
The Healthy Life
Grapevine National Arts Festival
Joburg Trees
MacMillan Collector’s Library
7 April 2016
Cruises International Cruising in the Riviera
Live: Nortasuna play at Wits Theatre
Cinema Nouveau Screening of Royal Court Theatre of Hangmen
Doctors without Borders Sustainable Development Goals: Don’t leave people’s health missing in action
Animal Farm Market Theatre
Golf update
Secret Sunrise
Knysna Family Holidays Knysna & Partners (formerly known as Knysna Tourism)
8 April 2016
Creative Pots
Strauss Online Auction
Goodman Gallery Carla Busuttil Exhibition Opening
The Art of Chosing
Worldwide Community Project
11 April 2016
Music From the Silverscreen Brooklyn Theatre
The History of Handel’s Messiah
Giselle Ballet
Cataracts and various other Ophthalmic surgeries
12 April 2016
Greenpop Trees for Fees
Pretty Yende in Concert Thursday 14th April at Linder Auditorium joined by Levy Sekgapane
Rats found in Tembisa carrying the Plague National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Allister Coetzee Is New Bok Coach
Rare Coins
Largest Living Wall In Africa
13 April 2016
The Finding of Martha Lost Caroline Wallis Being Mortal Atul Gawande
The Painted Ocean
The Antique Market at the French Street Festival
Alternative Print Workshop
Trends
Glenda’s in Hyde Square
Chez Fong
My Name is Lucy Barton
14 April 2016
Unjani Clinics
Spionkop Lodge Hillsborough Anniversary Event on 15th April
New York
Winter Holidays in Dullstroom
15 April 2016
French Street Festival at Melrose Arch
Goodlight Gallery Photographic Exhibition
Vegetable Garden Planting for the Winter
Foundation for Space Development
Karma Online Shop Launch
18 April 2016
Michaelhouse Music Festival
Naledi Theatre Awards
Umkhonto We Sizwe The ANC’s Armed Struggle
2016 South African Taxi Art Awards
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
19 April 2016
Mystic India
Costs and benefits of lethal and non-lethal predator controls on livestock production farms
Restoration of the Rissik Street Post Office
ClassicsNOW Music Concert in Nirox Sculpture Park
School Fees Cost of Educating Children in South Africa
20 April 2016
2017 Sanlam Prize for Youth Literature “250 Words a Day Campaign
Submerged
The Trouble with Goats and Sheep by Joanna Cannon & Fever at Dawn by Peter Gardos
My Cape Malay Kitchen
Feedback on the Naledi Theatre Awards
A Voice I Cannot Silence
21 April 2016
Flock at Sea Again 2017
Exhibition Opening: In Toto Gallery: Luke Batha New York
Amberley Market 22nd and 23rd April Charity Event to raise funds for Salvation Army Ethembeni Babies Home
Landscape Tours Door to Door Hassle Free Tours
Africa Foundation
HIV Report on West and Central Africa
22 April 2016
Old traditional colours, lime wash and how colour comes about and the link between the colours of a house/structure in the context of the garden
Personal Branding
Circa Exhibition
Global Vaccination Week
25 April 2016
Brett Goldin Bursary 2016
Into the Light Exhibition at WAM
Wings for Life
The History of Graaff-Reinet
TB – Tuberculosis Current Status in South Africa and Treatment Options
26 April 2016
Dropping of Fences between Kruger and Adjacent Conservancies
Othello Baxter Theatre Until the 27th May UJ Kingsway Campus 9-20th May Brooklyn Theatre 24th -27th May
Alternative Revenue Streams: Sharing Economy and Gig Economy
Collecting Royal Dalton
La Boheme in District Six Artscape Theatre Cape Town 28, 29 April and 1st May
28 April 2016
What to do and see in the Graaf-Reinet National Park
What to do and see in Graaf-Reinet
What to do and see in the Graaff-Reinet district
The Magic Flute
Seeds of Africa Entrepreneurial and Socio –Economic Development
Lesedi Spirit of Courage Award at the Naledis
29 April 2016
Tiger Canyon
The Gardening Club
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
(Un)Bridaled
May
3 May 2016
Last Night of the Proms in aid of Lifeline
European Film Festival
William Kentridge 550m Frieze in Rome on the Banks of the Tiber River
Elephant Tusk Burn in Kenya
Vintage Cars as an Investment
4 May 2016
Gang Town
Different Class
Cordev Kitchens and Kitchen Design
Ruth First:117 Days
Death by Opera
What is biodiversity, why is it important & what is government’s role in protecting & conserving biodiversity?
5 May 2016
Classics in the Garden
Franschoek Literary Festival
Conscious Capitalism
Travelling in South America
Mother's Day
Wild Aid #JoinThe Herd Campaign
6 May 2016
Winter Care Guide for Trees
The London Original Print Fair
Food Addictions
Opening 'They Are Greeting' Exhibition Everard Read
9 May 2016
Endometriosis
Biography of Dorothy Bleek
Ruined @ WAM
South African International Ballet Competition and Training Teachers in the Townships
Council Chamber Totem Competition and the Outdoor Advertising Indaba
10 May 2016
Rand Club Chamber Music Series
Decorsative Arts Society of Johanneburg South African Veteran of Stage and Screen in “Warts and All”
Dimension Data to launch Rhino Conservation project
Cell phone contracts: time to break free?
11 May 2016
The Woman Next Door
The BFG Roald Dahl
The House of the Rising Sun By James Lee Burke & Orphan X By Gregg Hurwitz
Gemelli La Famiglia Prima Restaurant In Bryanston
Three’s a Show
Aussie Circus
Oscar Winning Make-Up Artist About The Powerful Women Conference
12 May 2016
Green Mountain Trail
Oystercatcher Trail
Wellington Wine Walk
Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
What’s Happening in the Arts
Up Up: Stories of Johannesburg’s Highrises Book Launch
13 May 2016
Johannesburg Country Club Gardens
Sky Grand Prix Durban
Toastmasters
Franshhoek Literary Festival
16 May 2016
The History of Mozart’s The Magic Flute
Osteoporosis
Inspiring Transformation –Psychology Festival of Learning
17 May 2016
Burn the Floor
Conserving the African Penguin
Homeloans – How your credit score affects your chance of getting a home loan
DARTS Talk: Queen Victoria - A brief glance into the private life of this tiny, grand old lady
18 May 2016
Soweto Street Festival on Sunday 22nd May
Launch of I Am No One, Contemporary Issues in Fiction and Absolution as a Matric Setwork
Under the Udala Trees
SABC's 90% local content quota is here for life
Gin - History and Tasting
Everyone Brave is Forgiven Chris Cleave The Bridge Ladies: A Memoir Betsy Lerner
Under the Udala Trees
Lessons from a Boxing Gym in Hillbrow
19 May 2016
The Whale Trail
Chokka Trail
The Otter Trail
Partners for Possibility
Irma Stern’s Portrait of Frieda Feldman Going on auction on Monday 23rd May at Strauss & Co Auction at the Wanderers
Infinite Family
20 May 2016
Music and Gardening Bulbs and Seeds Autumn Planting Vegetable Seeds
Gateway to Space Expo
Strauss & Co. Auction
Not in Your Genes
23 May 2016
University of Pretoria Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Winds
Heritage, and some significant Battlefields of the Magaliesburg
Retirement Lifestyle Trends
Drug Use is Common Drug Addiction is Not
24 May 2016
Joziburg Lane Festival in the Heart of the City
The financial, practical, and emotional benefits of Life Rights purchasing model
Magaliesberg Biosphere Reserve
Off Your Trolley – A Close look into online grocery shopping
25 May 2016
Beastkeeper
Tjien Tjang Tjerries and Other Stories
The Yearning
Le Souffle
The Free From My Happiness exhibition Curator of this show
Forever Jackson
Home based Healthcare and active aging at Evergreen Broadacres
26 May 2016
A Festival of Music in Florence, 13–18 March 2017 Martin Randall Travel
Pridwin Jazz Festival (on Sunday 29th May
The features and benefits of the lived experience within an Evergreen Community
Trialogue CSI Conference: Trialogue CSI Conference to explore how collaboration can enhance impact in development
27 May 2016
Roam
Shwe
Biggest Maze in the Southern Hemisphere
Antiques Call In
Evergreen Panel Discussion with some of the residents
30 May 2016
Nazi War Booty: Degas’ Dust
SAMA Nominee Week Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album
Feed It Forward: App to Re-Direct Surplus Food to the Needy
Hearing Problems – Latest Research and Technology
31 May 2016
Pretoria Symphony Orchestra Wagner and Bruckner Concert
Wild Earth TV Virtual Tourism
Kasi Nomics
Is a hedge fund right for you?
June
01 June 2016
I’m the Girl Who Was Raped
My Grandmother Sends her Regards and Apologises Fredrik Backman Only in Naples Katherine Wilson
Superpower or Neo Colonialist
The Potato Shed Restaurant in Newtown Precinct
SAMA Nominee Week Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album
Rotary exhibition being held at Hyde Park
Rand Symphony Orchestra's annual Youth Concert
02 June 2016
Traveling to Antarctica
Riversands Incubation Hub
SAMA Nominee Week Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album
Vintage with Love
3 June 2016
Learning Disabilities
Gardening with Shirley
SAMA Nominee Week Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album
Johannesburg Bach Choir Concert on 5th June and 12th June
Joey and Topthorn at Circa Warhorse Puppets
07 June 2016
Street Sleeper NPO Focussing on Uplifting the Homeless
Welcome to Gondwana An Exhibition of Works by Rodger Hart
The Key to Conservation is Dealing with Demand
What the Standard and Poor Rating Really Means to South Africans as Individuals
08 June 2016
Dutch Courage
The Revolutionary Series
The Violet Hour: Great Writers at the End Katie Roiphe HG Wells: 150 Year Anniversary of his Birth
Youth Dance Company of Tshwane Youth Day Performances
Craft Restaurant 4th Avenue Parkhurst
New Fossil Discovery in SA
09 June 2016
Swimming with the Sardine Run and Diving with Sharks at Protea Banks
Bridge Books (New bookshop in Commissioner Street)
The Arts with Jenni
10 June 2016
Standard Bank Jazz Festival in Grahamstown
Worm Farms and Recycling Food Waste Into Compost
Tuta-Me Tutoring APP: The Uber of tutoring
A Cock and Bull Story
Always Anastacia A transgender life in South Africa
13 June 2016
Men’s Health Month: Erectile Dysfunction
Guitar Giants At Nirox
Joburg Ballet Ballets for Winter
CLASSIC HISTORY CLUB
Suddenly The Storm Play
14 June 2016
Online Share Trading
Fynarts Festival in Hermanus 10th-19th June
Sunflower Fund Annual Fundraising Banquet
Shark Conservation
Online Share Trading
15 June 2016
Boy on a Wire Sunday Time Fiction Shortlist Book
Inside the O’Briens Lisa Genova Shelter Jung Yun
A Manifesto for Social Change
Growing Truffles in South Africa
40th Anniversary of the Soweto Uprising
17 June 2016
The President’s Man Play at the State Theatre
The Disruptors - Social Entrepreneurs Re-inventing Business and Society
Garden of St Christopher: Winter Rose Care and Rose Pruning Workshops
The Test Kitchen Awarded 22nd in World’s Best 50 Restaurants and 1st in Africa
Logbox Personal Medical Information App
20 June 2016
George’s Marvelous Medicine at the National Children’s Theatre
Signs of the Wild Course: Animal Tracks and Track Identification
Effects of Vitamin D on Cardiac Function
Roughing It: 1820 Settlers in their Own Words
21 June 2016
UK: EU Referendum
Cloud of Unknowing Exhibition Opening at David Krut Projects on 23rd June
Albatross Task Force: A Decade of Success
JPO Symphony Concerts featuring Violinist, Rachel Rachel Lee Priday and conductor, Arjan Tien On Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd June
How to Save on your Electricity Consumption and Bill
What’s Happening at Google?
22 June 2016
Outside the Lines
Broken Plates Opening at Theatre on the Square 23rd June
The Muse Jessie Burton The Little Paris Bookshop Nina George
DW eleven-13 (7th Birthday)
Opening the Drawers: A limited edition print pop up shop with David Krut projects
23 June 2016
Five for Change
Gastronomic Emilia Romagna and Gastronomic Veneto Tours with Martin Randall
Learning Challenges and Mathematics
24 June 2016
UK/EU Referendum
WIZO (Womens International Zionist Organiszation) NGO
Gardening with Shirley
Goodman Gallery Turns 50
Qhubeka 5000 Challenge at Tour De France
UK: EU Referendum
27 June 2016
Henri Matisse Exhibition: Historical Context
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE
Hypertension and Atrial Fibrillation
Zuma’s Appeal Dismissal
New Release Exhibition at Everard Read Gallery
28 June 2016
How to Recognise a Pyramid or Ponzi Scheme
The National Arts Festival
Plastic Recycling: What is the current state of recycling in South Africa and why does it matter?
Between the Briefs: A romp through the halcyon days of advertising
29 June 2016
The Magistrate of Gouwer Claire Robertson
Papwa: Golf’s Lost Legend Maxine Case
Even Dogs In the Wild Ian Rankin / The Other Side of Silence Philip Kerr
Cognac Tasting
Christie’s Auctioneers Turn 250
Newly appointed Chair in Economic Development of the City of Johannesburg
30 June 2016
Breadline Africa
Classic Car Show At Nasrec, 3 July
Steve Jobs Schools
Baobabs of the World: The upside-down trees of Madagascar, Africa and Australia
Sci-Bono Holiday Program
July
01 July 2016
Wimbledon Update
One of England’s Leading Poetry and Prose Performers
6 Characters in Search of an Author At the Market Theatre 29th June to 24th July
Winter Gardening: Time to Plan and Planting by Recipe
World Class: Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year 2016 Competition
04 July 2016
American Independence Day
Not Set in Stone Exhibition at UJ Gallery by Carl Jeppe and Lwandiso Njara
Creighton Aloe Festival and Steam Train
05 July 2016
Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor out Today
Johnny Clegg and Friends at Montecasino 15th and 16th July
The South African Fly-Fishing and Fly-Tying Festival 2016
WWF Living Planet Conference
06 July 2016
The Sunday Time Literary Awards
The Green Lion
South African Culinary Olympic Team
Walter Battiss Exhibition at WAM
07 July 2016
Barging Holidays in France
CLAW – Community Led Animal Welfare
Turbine Art Fair (TAF)
Buskaid: 9th July Concert at Enoch Sontonga Hall, Unisa
08 July 2016
Michael MacGarry Exhibition Between Rot and Genisis Blessing Ngobeni Exhibition The Song of the Chicotte
Michael MacGarry Exhibition Between Rot and Genisis
Keith Kirsten a Living Legend in South African Gardening
Architecture Meets Art
Stress and Strain Life and Balance and How to Cope
12 July 2016
Saving the Marula Trees
Starting an Art Collection
The South African National Blood Service, Stanlib and Sunflower Fund Blood Drive
Meet the Retailer: Art Jamming
Feast Food and Wine Event: The Sound of Music with Branden James the Cello and Vocal Duo at Melrose Arch The Venue 15th July 2016
Meet the Retailer: Stylebound
13 July 2016
From Whiskey to Water
Cold Case Confession
Romeo and Juliet Joburg Ballet
Urbanologi Resataurant
67 Blankets and the Knitwits
Studio 9
14 July 2016
Turbine Art Fair (TAF) Talks: Value, Restoration, Conservation of Art, Fake and Forgeries
Wholesome Nutrition Book
#Second Chances
Floating City Cruises and Finders Keepers
House of Elegance
15 July 2016
Music in 1789
Matisse Exhibition: Rhythm and Meaning Standard Bank Gallery Corner of Simmonds St and Frederick St JHB On until 17th September
Italy Garden Tours
Out and About at TAF
18 July 2016
Meet the Retailer : Shesha
EAT TING
Beautiful Barbra
The Fires Beneath: the Life of Monica Wilson, South African Anthropologist
Pokemon Go Phenomenon
Churchills
19 July 2016
Meet the Retailer: Bridal Wardrobe
The National Arts Festival: Standard Bank Ovation Awards
e-Waste Recycling
The Bioscope 286 Fox Street Maboneng Precinct
Tax Free Savings
20 July 2016
Rape: A South African Nightmare Winner of Sunday Times Literary Awards: Alan Paton Non-Fiction Prize
The Gustav Sonata By Rose Tremain Margaret Lockwood: Queen of the Silver Screen By Lyndsy Spence
Hunger Eats a Man Sunday Times Literary Awards Winner: Barry Ronge Fiction Prize
Baking with Jackie Cameron
CLASSIC ARTS/GRAPEVINE FEATURE The Arts with Jenni
Southern Equitorial Ferrari Automobili Club (SEFAC) and Shell V Power Nitro + Experience Day
21 July 2016
Ghazal
Camino de Santiago
969 Festival at Wits: The Wits Trio
Mandela Day
2016 AIDS Conference
969 Festival at Wits: The Wits Trio
Meet the Retailer: Carlton Hair
22 July 2016
Teddy Bear Clinic Christmas in July Market
Cape Town Flower Show and Winter Pruning
Foundation for Space Development: Latest Developments in Space
Telkom launches ground-breaking data-lead mobile packages
25 July 2016
Meet the Retailer MAC
Beatrix Potter 150 Year Anniversary
Gauteng Opera’s L’elisir D’Amore 2nd to 7th August at Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre
Ear Nose Throat and Voice Conditions
Orchid Lovers Fair on 30th and 31st July at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens
26 July 2016
The Tea Merchant
Richard Cock and the Chanticleer Singers Explore the Words of Shakespeare
Saving the Survivors
The David Bowie Collection Sotheby’s Auction
Livestock Wealth Investing in Cows
Meet the Retailer: African Pride Hotel
27 July 2016
Biophilia, by Gawie Joubert opening on the 28th of July 2016 at InToto Gallery
Continental Shift
Motherless Child Paul Scott This Must Be the Place Maggie O’Farrel
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream from N2Ice Cream Lab
Linkit2Read – Literacy Training on 30 Hours or Less
28 July 2016
Meet the Retailer: Camelot
Reach for a Dream Slipper Day 5th August
SATSA Conference Topics - A consumer perspective The duty of care owed to the traveler
Troubled with Goya
Jo Malone
Action Aid: Women’s Month Feature: Young Urban Women Project
A Time of Torment The Chronicles of the Invaders (Co-Authored)
29 July 2016
Gardening with Shirley
Trends with Dion
Bigger than the Weather: The disappearance of three South African Seamen in the Southern Ocean in 2015
August
01 August 2016
Slava’s Snow Show at The Teatro at Montecasino
On the Trail of Qing and Orpen: Exhibition at Standard Bank Gallery
Evergreen Topic to Confirmed
Good Mood Food: The Link between Nutrition and Mental Health
02 August 2016
Soweto Bird Club- Birding in Soweto and Lenasia Wetlands and African Bird Fair on the 3rd and 4th of September at the Walter Sisulu Gardens
Nobody’s Died Laughing – A Journey with Pieter Dirk Uys
Waiting for Jack: A play about Letters, Love and War at the Theatre on the Square
Personal Finance with Maya: Investing in Gold
Decorex 2016
04 August 2016
Old Willow Houseboat Charters Vaal River
House boating in Africa The Zambezi Queen Collection in Chobe
Khulisa Mentorship Movement
SAMRO (Southern African Music Rights Organisation) Overseas Scholarships Competition Semi Finalists
100% Design
05 August 2016
Gardening with Allison
Heterodontosaurus Tucki Fossil
Rhino Horn Trafficking in Southern Africa
Off the Wall Exhibition opening at WAM
08 August 2016
PAST: All from one
Anniversary of the Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (71 Years Ago)
Type 2 Diabetes and Hypoglycaemia
The Origins of Walter Battiss: Another Curious Palimpsest
10 August 2016
A House Full of Daughters Juliet Nicolson Going Back to Say Goodbye - A Boyhood On The Mine Kenneth de Kok In the Darkroom Susan Faludi
My Name is Leon Kit de Waal Work Like Any Other Virginia Reeves
The National
Fragile Histories, Fugitive Lives, a solo exhibition by Keith Dietrich at Lizamore and Associates 155 Jan Smuts Ave Parkwood (4th August -27th August)
F1 in Schools Challenge
11 August 2016
The Character Company
Travelling to Cuba to learn to Salsa
Arts with Jenni
Olympic Update
12 August 2016
Unusual things to do in Joburg
Gardening with Paul
French Violin Sonatas New CD Release
Trigger- How a teenage assassin brought the world to war: The gunman who shot and killed Archduke in Sarajevo
15 August 2016
Impact No 1: 30 Dancers, 3 Companies, 1 Stage A collaboration with Tshwane Dance Theatre, Moving Into Dance Mophatong and the Cape Dance Company with works by Agudi, Nusser and Hinkel
The History of the Piano
Annual Archaeological Society Symposium: Pushing the Boundaries – Issues in Southern Africa Archaeology
Colds, Flu, Bronchitis and Pneumonia: Symptoms, Causes and Treatments
16 August 2016
Car Financing Options: Leasing Buying or Uber!
As Wild as it Gets
Khokho’s Treasure At the National Children’s Theatre
Olympic Update
17 August 2016
South Frank Owen
Sigh the Beloved Country Bongani Madondo The Tears of the Rajahs Ferdinand Mount In the Unlikely Event Judy Blume
Dark Forces
DARTS Lecture The development of the romantic tone poem: A brief History and in depth look at ‘Vlatava’ by Smetana and ‘Les Preludes’ Liszt (Lecture on Monday 22nd August)
Che Argentine Grill
The Refugee Olympic Team
18 August 2016
The Great South African Road Trip and West Coast Trip
Trinity Clinic Trinity Team Leader
#Hashtag Lottering at Auto and General Theatre on the Square from 16th August – 17th September
Kitchens with Cordev
19 August 2016
The Affair: Recovery from illicit sex, lies and betrayal
The Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens
SAMRO Finalists (Announced last night Thursday, winner to be announced on Saturday)
The Complete Blogging and Social Media Course
22 August 2016
Dreamers Exhibtion by Shirin Neshat Goodman Gallery from 20th August – 14 September
Keeper of Kumm: Ancestral Longing and Belonging of a Boesmankind
Sleep Switch: Molecule called Sandman could help solve the mystery of sleep
Think Ahead Education: Codespace Digital literacy is a critical skill required to navigate the future
23 August 2016
Is your thinking keeping you poor? 50 Ways the rich think differently
Global Warming
UBU and the Truth Commission: Market Theatre 25th August – 11th September
Market Theatre New Chief Executive Officer
24 August 2016
An Empty Coast Tony Park Off the Grid CJ Box
Good Cop Bad Cop
Soul Souvlaki
Shakespeare for Homeless JAM – Johannesburg Awakening Minds
25 August 2016
Surgeons for Little Lives
420 Bucks: 24 Fantastic Finds to Visit in South Africa
109th Price of Wales Polo Cup 26th-28th August at Waterfall Polo Fields
Luvo Manyonga: Olympic Silver Medalist and Recovered Tic Addict
26 August 2016
William George Armstrong – Britain’s Forgotten Genius and Cragside
Olympic Medals – Are They Worth Their Weight In Gold?
Japanese Gardens
The Buskaid String Ensemble Concert on Saturday 3rd September at the Linder Auditorium
Keyes Art Mile
29 August 2016
Emily Hobhouse Biography
Geriatric Health Issues
Don Giovanni Pretoria Symphony Orchestra 3rd & 4th September Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital
It’s time to break the illusion of skin colour in SA
30 August 2016
Investing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
WESSA – The Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa
Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche
Solar Eclipse on 1st September
31 August 2016
Nutshell Ian McEwan
Dead in the Water Irna van Zyl
Anna and the Swallow Man Gavriel Savit Born Survivors Wendy Holden Behind Closed Doors B.A. Paris
Saturday Night Fever At the State Theatre, Pretoria from 13th September
The Soweto Eat-In on Saturday 3rd September
SA Festival of Motoring At Kyalami Race Track 31st August – 4 September
September
01 September 2016
Yatching on Lake Malawi
Cyclethon Fundraiser
Bonjour Monsieur Brel at the Brooklyn Theatre 8th September and Launch of new CD
The African Bird Fair at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens 3rd and 4th Spetember
The first day of Classic FM 19 years ago today
02 September 2016
Pretty Yende: Her incredible career and debut album launch
Gardening with Shirley
27th Annual Sasol New Signatures Competition 2016
Joburg Art Fair 9-11 September at the Sandton Convention Centre
05 September 2016
The Effects of Sugar on your Health
The Spirit of Marikana: The Rise of Insurgent Trade Unionism in South Africa
TEDx at Joburg Art Fair
IFA Tech Conference in Berlin, Wearable Tech Devices, Samsung Note 7 Recall and Alight (part of the Fak'ugesi digital festival)
06 September 2016
Exhibitions at Everard Read until 1st October : Merely this and Nothing More By Rina Stutzer
Exhibitions at Everard Read until 1st October : Serendipity By Pauline Gutter
Elephant Conservation
Investing for your Children
07 September 2016
What Belongs to You
KonKoriti Solo Dance Show at the Wits Theatre on 8 September at 8:00pm
Marble Restaurant Review
We Will Always Have Paris Emma Beddington The Radium Girls Kate Moore
Motoring with Jonathan Adams
08 September 2016
Dog Sledding to the Northern Lights
OUTsurance CSI Projects
Arts with Jenni
Planet Proxima b
09 September 2016
The Opening of the Joburg Art Fair
Foundation for Space Development
Garden of St Christopher Open Day on Sunday 9th October
A Spring Concert on 18th September at Linder Auditorium
The Rand Club Re-Opening
12 September 2016
Vivaldi
Yellow Movement Exhibition at Graham’s Fine Art Gallery until 15th October
The Power of Humour – Laughter Coaching
Mesh Club Keyes Ave Rosebank
13 September 2016
Johannesburg Musical Society Evening of Russian Masterpieces on Saturday 17th September
500 Elephants
The Actual Cost of Greening your House
College for Digital Photography – Courses
14 September 2016
The God Who Made Mistakes
The Relatively Public Life of Jules Browde By Daniel Browde Do Not say we have nothing by Madeleine Thien
Healthy Food Studio at Discovery
Cheers to Sarajevo From 21st September at Theatre on the Square
15 September 2016
Walking on Sunshine Event at Melrose Arch with the Smile Foundation
Geology Rocks Crocodile River Reserve Walk on 18th September
Epitaphs and Dreams Poems to Remember the Struggle
The Golden Eagle Luxury Train Travel Russia, Mongolia and China
16 September 2016
Witness Garden Show 23rd-25th September
Justice Served: The Trial and Conviction of Bob Hewitt
Animal Farm
Lift for Orange Babies Pop Up Store
19 September 2016
Cinderella Ballet Joburg Ballet at Joburg Theatre Friday 30th September – Sunday 9th October
History Matters Selected Writing 1970-2016
Depression and Suicide
Evergreen Retirement Villages
20 September 2016
Sustainable utilisation of wildlife: the role of hunting in conservation
BASA Awards
How to protect your rand as it gets poorer in respect to the rest of the world?
Buskaid Performing at Walking on Sunshine Classic FM Melrose Arch Walk in aid of Hospice Wits and Smile Foundation on 25th September
21 September 2016
Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of Your Fist Sunil Yapa Why Did You Lie? Yrsa Sigurdardottir
Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Maggiora, Italy
I Turned Away and She Was Gone Play at The Market Theatre until 2 October
Great Eastern Food Bar At Bamboo, corner of Rustenburg Rd and 9th St Melville
Blood on Their Hands
22 September 2016
The Rhône: Bacchus & Orpheus - Music and Wine from Burgundy to Provence 6–13 July 2017 tour with Martin Randall Tours
Soweto String Quartet Performing at ClassicsNOW at Nirox Sculpture Garden on 1st October
Walking on Sunshine Event at Melrose Arch with the Hospicewits
St Augustine College of Southern Africa: Short Course Maths and Music
23 September 2016
Branding: The Crucial Role of Brand Value
Southern Guild Opens in Johannesburg in Keyes Ave Rosebank
Hardebeck House Sale
Gardens at Mulligatawny Farm Charity Open Day 1st and 2nd October
26 September 2016
Oral Health September is Oral Health Month
History of the Melville Koppies
Oral Health September is Oral Health Month
National School of the Arts
Johannesburg in Your Pocket
27 September 2016
SARS Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme
17th Conference of Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites)
Soweto Opera Quadro
Blooming Affair 1st October at Roedean School
28 September 2016
Pharoah
South Africa: The Art of Nation Exhibition at the British Museum 27th October 2016 -26th February 2017
Nissan First to Bring Wheelchair Friendly Taxis to South Africa
African Relish Cooking School in Prince Albert
Your First Year of Varsity: A Survival Guide for College and University By Shelagh Foster and Lehlohonolo Mofokeng
The House Without Windows
29 September 2016
Travelling to the Gorillas
Reach for Recovery
25th Anniversary of the Artists Press
Charl du Plessis Concert 2nd October and Album Launch on 14th October
The Street: Exposing a World of Cops, Bribes and Drug Dealers
30 September 2016
CITES Update
Neil McCarthy Exhibition at Halifax Gallery in Parkhurst until 10th October
The Wilds Precinct and On the Trail Run 16th October
Gardening with Shirley
SA Social Media Landscape 2017
October
03 October 2016
Phobias
Kimon Phirippides Crowdfunding to Get to Berklee
Aardklop 2016 4th -8th October In Potchefstroom
Hitler, Verwoerd, Mandela and Me: A Memoir of Sorts
The Windybrow Heritage House Turns 120
04 October 2016
Armed Man: A Mass for Peace by Karl Jenkins Linder Auditorium Sunday 9th October at 3pm
Black Rhino Range Expansion Project
Investing and Collecting Rare Books
World Ballet Day and Joburg Ballet New CEO
05 October 2016
Make or Break: How the Next Three Years will Shape the Next Three Decades
The One Man Andrew Gross The Hanging Club Tony Parsons
The Cosmopolitan Restaurant and Bar 24 Albrecht St. Maboneng
Classical piano Duor from Spain
DARTS Lecture Monday 10th October: Through Childhood to the Throne Queen Elizabeth II in her 90th Birthday Year
New Vehicle Sales Statistics released 1 October
06 October 2016
Air: Inspiration-Expiration Saturday 8th October until 3rd December Standard Bank Gallery
Community Hours SA
Early One Sunday Morning I Decided to Step Out and Find South Africa
Hidden Joburg
07 October 2016
Ruin Lust Matthew Hindley Exhibition at Everard Read
Boreholes
Say Again: The Other Side of South African English By Malcolm Venter and Jean Bradford
Elon Musk's Interplanetary Transport System Announcement
10 October 2016
Skinning of South African Donkeys for Export to China
40 Years of the Johannesburg Youth Ballet
Cool Capital and the Venice Binnale
Gustav Holst The Planets 1914-1916
Gut-Brain Connection
11 October 2016
Celebrity Concert at St George’s Cathedral: Saturday 15th October with Wim Viljoen Zanta Hofmeyer Susan Mouton
Anti-Poaching Training and K9 Academy
Personal Finance with Maya: Saving for an Overseas Trip
Scopex: Annual Telescope & Astronomy Expo 15th October at Military History Museum
12 October 2016
Who Killed Piet Barol?
Our Fathers Karin Brynard The Forgetting Time Sharon Guskin Making It Up As I go Along Marian Keyes
When Ballet Meets Jazz at The Orbit: A Collaboration between CuDanSA, Carstens Ireland Ballet Studio, Andres Petersen and Aymeric Peguillan on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th October
Rosto 69 7th Street, Linden
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Ford Fusion Car Review
13 October 2016
Santa’s Shoebox
Arts with Jenni
The Inca Trail and Machu Picchu
UBER Eats
14 October 2016
Joy of Sharing: Lyric Theatre on 21 and 22nd October
Gardening with Paul Vonk: Water Restrictions and Water-Wise Gardens
Investment and Retirement Planning
1701 Artisanal Handmade Nougat
17 October 2016
Breast Cancer
CORDEV and Classic FM Art, Food and Wine Experience
South African Ceramics and SAADA Joburg Expo 27th October – 30th October 2016
Glenshiel Christmas Fair
18 October 2016
Wealth Guide to Not Going Broke: What you need to know as a first time earner
Pro-Trade Anti-Trade Arguments in the Rhino Horn Debate
CORDEV and Classic FM Art, Food and Wine Experience: Artist Francois van Halter Exhibition
Beechwood Gardens Open Day 20th -23rd October
19 October 2016
The Printmaker
Suddenly The Storm Opening at Theatre on the Square on 25th October
Commonwealth Ann Patchett The Wonder Emma Donoghue
Motoring with Jonathan Adams
My Portugese Feast For Friends and Family
20 October 2016
SPEAK: Society for People, Environment and Animal Kindness
Night Sky Safaris in the Waterberg
In the Presence of Absence Solo Exhibition by Mandy Johnston at the ABSA Gallery, 161 Main St, Johannesburg
Know Your Nation Volume 1 A publication that explores the rich history and culture of SA in 86 one-page articles.
21 October 2016
David Austin Roses
The Truth About Relationships
SAADA Oriental Antiques with Ricus specializing in Chinese and David in Japanese pieces
Johannesburg’s Hidden Tunnels
24 October 2016
Psoriasis
Student, Comrade, Prisoner, Spy
Classic Nataniel At the Linder Auditorium On Sunday 30th October 2016
Catch and Release Exhibition Upstairs at Bamboo 25th-29th October 2016
Updating Technology with Craig Wilson
25 October 2016
Navigating Financial Services: Understanding the Cost of Financial Services Products in South Africa with Fincheck
Sacred Nature Life’s Eternal Dance
JPO Concert at the Linder Auditorium Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th October
The First Ever Transatlantic SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding) Crossing
26 October 2016
Agents of the State
At The Edge of The Orchard Tracy Chevalier The Last Photograph Emma Chapman
The Mayor of Magadishu
Bistro Michel New Menu
SAADA: Expo 27th -30th October at the Wanderers Club The Variety of exhibits on display
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Porsche Boxter and Cayman 718 Review
27 October 2016
South Africa’s Wildest Places: The 30 Finest National Parks and Nature Reserves
The Giving Report III
Robin Hood and The Babes in The Wood Pantomime at Joburg Theatre 5th November – 30th December
The Empty Shop at Sandton City 29th October to 20th November
28 October 2016
Gardening with Shirley
Aspire Art Auction’s Inaugural Sale on 31st October
The Bridge Book Festival
Not Without a Fight: Helen Zille’s Autobiography
31 October 2016
King Soloman and the Showman
Landrover: The Story of the Car that Conquered the World
Allergies and Asthma
November
01 November
Toy Talk 2016 3-5 November Hyde Park 8-9 November Bryanston Country
The Rand Club: What’s happening in November and December
The Durban Forest
Personal Finance with Maya: Medical Aid Schemes
02 November 2016
Bone Meal for Roses
Swing Time Zadie Smith Midwinter Fiona Melrose
Red Earth
Oaklands Country Manor: The Oaklands Whey The Cultured Whey’ Cathys’s Kitchen
Standard Bank Young Artist Awards 2017
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Smart cars, smart mobility and what Ford is doing in the autonomous driving space
03 November
Hare There and Everywhere Exhibition by Guy du Toit at Everard Read until 26th November
Philanthropy in South Africa: Form and Function a View of Financial and Operational Practices of Southern African Private Philanthropic Foundations and the Independent Philanthropy Association of South Africa
Mexico and Guatemala
Phil the Science Guy: ScienceMustFall: Is Science a Western Colonial Construct?
04 November 2016
Free State Flower Show 11-12 November
Poetry
The Five Hour Work Day
For the Sake of Our Future: ANC Stalwarts Reflection and Commitment to the Values of our Constitution and the Freedom Charter
08 November 2016
Banking for a Lifetime Bidvest Bank talks to us about what banking products to have at various stages of one’s life – including business and personal
Conserving our Vulture
Russian Cultural Season: Russian Cultural Season Opening Concert At Gold Reef City Lyric on 13th November
How to Deal with The Bang: Keeping your Pets Safe from Fireworks
09 November 2016
Bright, Precious Days
Alex Pierre Lemaitre The Black Widow Daniel Silva
Things Unseen Pamela Power
Lila’s French Patisserie
JPO Concert at the Linder Auditorium on 9th and 10th November: Violin Soloist: Kyoko Takezawa Conductor: Yasuo Shinozaki
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Nissan Taps into Social Networking to Pioneer World’s First Digitally Powered Shared Car Ownership Scheme
10 November 2016
Dignity Dreams
Slow Travel: The Lesser Taken Path Walking Holidays in Europe (Germany’s Black Forest, Switzerland’s Alps, Thomas Hardy’s England)
Phil Collins Tribute Show at Emperors Palace from 17th November to 4 December
Jenni Newman
Phil the Science Guy: Immunotherapy: A new cause for hope in the war against cancer
11 November 2016
Phil Collins: Not Dead Yet
Lucy Magory
Gardening with Paul
Design Quarter Portobello on Friday 25th November till Sunday the 27th November
14 November 2016
Mozarts Requiem
Bag Factory 25th Anniversary Auction 17th November 2016
Diabetes World Diabetes Day 14th November
Super Moon and all things Space
15 November 2016
Conserving the Pangolin and the Pangolin Man Series
Money and Marraige
Sanctum Sanctorium Album Launch Fusion between jazz and classical music
How to Empower 21st Century Learners and prepare them for a world undergoing rapid transformation; politically, digitally and demographically
16 November 2016
Night School Lee Child
Woman of the Hour Jane Lythell A Horse Walks Into a Bar David Grossman
Joburg Ballet: Studio Soirees featuring CH2 guitar duo 19th November, 26th November, 26th November, 27th November, 3rd December, 4th December
Bolton Road Collection
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Jaguar Reveals the I-Pace Concept: The Electric Performance SUV
17 November 2016
The Creating of a Knitted Pixelated Portrait of Mandela
Japan: Top places to visit in Japan and the Tokaido Trail and Hidden Japan Tours
Phil the Science Guy: – LIGO Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory
University of Pretoria Tuks Camerata Love and War CD Release 23rd November and the World Choral Symposium
18 November 2016
Poacher’s Pipeline
Sue Martin Mapping Spaces Exhibition at In Toto Gallery 17th November -12th December
Capability Brown Tercentenary
Cape Town City Guide
21 November 2016
Cape Town City Ballet Booted out of UCT because it is too Eurocentric and Colonial
South Africa’s Border War 1966-1989
Dead President Walking Zapiro
The Science of Fat Loss
22 November 2016
Rand Symphony Orchestra Concert – Beethoven’s The Emperor Concerto No 5. and Cesar Franck’s Symphony in D Minor, Soloist Bryan Wallick
Birding Big Day 2016: South African Birdwatching Record Attempt
Master Blacksmith Represents Africa in Ypres, Belgium for his Winning Design for the Cenotaph created for the Centenary of World War 1
Planning for Retirement and Wills
23 November 2016
The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency: Precious and Grace Alexander McCall Smith
The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83¼ Years Old Hendrik Groen Circling the Sun Paula McLain
Sourcing Meat: Cured and Fresh
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Jonathan Adams reviews the new Nissan NP200 ICE Edition
Cape Town City Guide Part 2
24 November 2016
Mozambique Island Holidays
So Solo Festival at Wits
Lifeline
Phil the Science Guy: CRISPR Genome Editor
25 November 2016
Trends with Dion Chang
Dark City Hariwe , Jono Wood and Dirk Chalmers 24th November 2016 to 15th January 2017 at Circa
Gardening with Shirley
Confronting the Corrupt
28 November 2016
Burnout in the Workplace
City of Thorns: Nine Lives in the World’s Largest Refugee Camp
King’s Singers to Perform in SA in February 2017
29 November 2016
The Face of South African Customer Loyalty: 2016 Truth Loyalty Whitepaper
WWF: Nuclear Deal Cannot be Debated Behind Closed Doors
Gauteng Opera Presents: A Christmas Concert
Oxford English Dictionary Word of the Year: Post-Truth
30 November 2016
Tannie Maria & the Satanic Mechanic: A Tannie Maria Mystery
Gregory Czarnecki is Chef of the Year at the 2016 Eat Out Awards of “Restaurant in the Sky”at Waterkloof Estate
Mediterranean Delicacies
The Mission Song John Le Carre The Pigeon Tunnel John le Carre John le Carre: The Biography Adam Sisman
Bollywood Extravaganza
Motoring with Jonathan Adams: Ford Everest Review
December
01 December 2016
Usain Bolt: Born to Run
Opening of The Melrose Gallery
Chow4Change event 3rd December
Greenwood Travel Guides
Phil the Science Guy: Supernovae
02 December 2016
The Piano: History, Construction, Tuning and Care
Eco Pools
Capital Singers “Christmas Celebration”
Einstein’s Great Mistake
05 December 2016
Sky Guide 2017
The History of Christmas and Origins of Christmas Traditions
The Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation on Health
06 December 2016
Easy Equities: Investing in the stock market made easy and success stories.
iSimangaliso Conservation and Community Development
Design Quarter Feature: Lindt Chocolate Studio
In Toto Gallery December Exhibition
Design Quarter Feature: Cotton Wood
When Zuma goes
07 December 2016
Beautiful Creatures 8th – 18th December at Emperor’s Palace
Morceau De Mantel
Top Christmas Books for 2016
Motoring with Jonathan Adams:
Rotten Row Petina Gappah Defiance (The Life of Lady Anne Barnard) Stephen Taylor How to Hygge: The Secrets of Nordic Living Signe Johansen The Little Red Chairs Edna O'Brien
08 December 2016
Medical Emergencies While on Holiday
Save the Children: Unwrapping Violence against Children Violence against children cost the country R238bn in 2015
Last Minute Travel Plans
Arts with Jenni
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott Lithiium
09 December 2016
SAB 2016 Social Innovation Awards
Garden Lighting
2016 Tech Round Up
12 December 2016
Medical Malpractice
Design Quarter Feature: Tempor Bed Company
Far and Away Reporting from the Brink of Change Seven Continents, Twenty Five Years
14 December 2016
Classic Lifestyle Book Reviews with Piper and Ruby Jenkins
Classic Lifestyle Book Review with Patrick Duff
Mince Pie Blind Tasting
Classic Motoring
15 December 2016
Travelling to Zimbabwe and Botswana and Planning your Holiday
Cotlands Baby Sanctuary
The Great Moscow Circus
Classic Science with Dr Philip Calcott: SKA Square Kilometre Array Telescope: The world's largest Radio Telescope
2015
January
30 January
OFF THE GRID LIVING
Managing your gardens with rain and hail
The Orbit Live Music & Bistro
Bancroft Vintage Emporium
29 January
Grapevine Live
Volunteer Wildfire Services
Easy Walks in the Cape Peninsula And Weekend Trails in the Western Cape
History of the Royal Albert Hall, London
28 January
Cape Town Jazz Festival
Oil Pulling
Mission to South Africa – Diary of a Revolution
Laser-scanning project – Corbelled houses of the Karoo
27 January
Insect Hotels
LESSONS FROM THE WORLD’S NUMBER 1 WEALTH COACH
Franchhoek Literacy Festival
26 January
67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Update
Up The Creek Festival Swellendam
The Whitney Houston Show The Joburg Theatre
Portrait of Self – solo Show in association with Lizamore and Ass Gallery
Sir Malcolm Sargent Conductor
Transplant Panel
23 January
The war against poaching debrief
The Gardens of the Golden City
Colour Works Exhibition – Graham’s Fine Art Gallery
Nedbank’s sponsorship of Dstv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
22 January
CLASSIC TRAVEL FEATURE
SEA RESCUE National Sea Rescue Institute- NSRI
Knysna Literary Festival JAM
SAMAC The Southern African Macadamia Growers' Association
21 January
On Laughter - Silvered Wings Gail Strever-Morkel Author
The Underground Girls of Kabul
Bistro Michel Blue Bird Centre
Dance Umbrella
Othello – Maynardville Open Air Theatre
One Day Pop-Up Exhibition – Intoto Gallery
Tertiary Education in South Africa
20 January
CLASSIC PERSONAL FINANCES FEATURE - Easy Equitites
WESSA (Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa) People Caring for the Earth
St Andrew’s Cross at Burns Nicht
Home Education
19 January
CLASSIC HEALTH FEATURE - ENT
The History of Mozart
Arbour Africa
16 January
44 Stanley
Natural Gardening Principles
Young Musician
15 January
Masai Mara Conservancy
NSPCA
Headmaster Headmaster
The Fynbos Guy
14 January
Nedbank Runners’ Guide 2015
ESCONDIDO TAPAS BAR
The Alphabet of Birds
THE ACCOMPANIST
DARE DEVIL RUN
13 January
SECURITY PANEL
CAMDEBOO CORRIDOR
GOLDEN GLOBE SPECIAL
NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS
12 January
WEIGHT LOSS PANEL
CLASSIC HISTORY FEATURE BATTLE OF WATERLOO 1815
PRINCESS ALICE Adoption Home
February
27 February
FIESTA Awards
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA)
Israel and Palestine A History of the conflict
Top tips for your garden in February
26 February
Etosha National Park, Namibia
Fiesta Awards Profile
Self Drive Africa Rentals
Johannesburg Musical Society 2015 Season – “Little Miss Violin”
Paws for People Therapy Dogs
Palliative Care at home
25 February
The Cape Workshop – Hyde Park Exhibition
Sounds of Celebration II Concert
J’s Diner
All the lights we cannot see Anthony Doerr And The Prophesy of Bees R S Pateman
The Class of 79 and The World Beneath
Stars of the North Exhibition - WAM
24 February
Mark Williams Organ Recital at St George’s Church
Sectional Title
National Biodiversity and Business Indaba
Retiremeant Get more meaning from your money
Oscar Awards Feedback
23 February
Design Indaba
General Smuts Foundation
3D Printers
Menopause Workshop
Food Preservatives and Food Labelling in SA
19 February
Bike Tours Global
Bike Tours South Africa and France
South African Artists at Home
Streetwires
18 February
An Audience With Pieter-Dirk EISH
White Wahala
A Quotionary
Live Olive Oil Tasting
'What the EFF?
17 February
Seed Academy – R2.4m free Training forEntrepreneurs
An Untamed Force
Grammies
Cape Leopard Trust
Crisis Management 10 step plan on how to address Crisis Management Shortfalls
16 February
The Sound of Laughter (Montecasino)
The History of Paganini
Cystic Fibrosis
Anatolian Shepherd Dog Project
Thuthuka Jewellery Awards
13 February
Stephan Weltz and Co Fine Art and Collectables Auction 17th and 18th February in Cape Town
Indigenous Gardens
Poor Economics – a radical rethinking of the way to fight global poverty
12 February
Darwin Day
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENTS UPDATE
The SA Actors Benevolent Fund (TBF)
Romantic hideaways
10 February
Certified Karoo Lamb
The Outreach Foundation – Lighthouse development
SAADA Expo
Rhino poaching – a Mozambique perspective
Estates and Wills
9 February
Heart Health
Exercise for Heart Health
The Concentration Camps of the Anglo-Boer War A social History
Handmade Guitars
6 February
The Messages from Victorian Jewellery
Dyslexia
5 February
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2015
Auto and General Theatre on the Square - Lunchtime Concerts
Sir James Galway
Retina SA
Norwegian Fjords
Gastronomy Tours to Spain Martin Randall Travel Ltd
4 February
The Minaturist Jessie Burton
Truffles in SA
Joburg Ballet – Pirouette Challenge
‘Golf for Peace’ Tournament
World Cancer Day Cancer Association of South Africa
3 February
Bloodhound Project
Dornier Wine Estate
South African Guide Dogs Association for the Blind – Puppy Love Festival
Lipizzaners
African Bats
The Stock Shop
Credit Ratings
2 February
The history of Radar
Vaccinations
La Grange Interiors – Trends in interior design for 2015
March
31 March
Tax Implications of the 2015 Budget
Birdlife SA
Buffalo Suzuki Strings Ensemble in collaboration with the South African Suzuki Association
ABSA Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) “My country, my country”
Soloist
30 March
Vienna State Opera – History
Disney’s The Jungle Book
The Rand Show 2015
Louis Botha’s War
Circa – Exhibition
Alzheimers Panel
27 March
Revitalising your soil for a good Winter garden
AA Convention 2015
Greenpeace
ORGAN RECITAL
Joburg Ballet Earth Hour
26 March
Gorillas of Rwanda
The Wolves of Yellowstone National Park
Waste Pickers/Informal Recyclers
Childline
Spoken Word and Music
25 March
The People Smuggler
The Children Act and Laughing All the Way to the Mosque
NOSH Eatery
Camerata SAMA 21 Nominations
Earth Hour - WWF
Project Isizwe
24 March
Grow a Tree Project
Baroqueswing Album – nominated for a SAMA Award
Four Corners - Cape Flat Thriller
Wildlife Conservation Implementation Plan
Andrew Gilbert recording
The ins and outs of owning and running your own Small Businesses
23 March
Violinist
History of Rock Art
Epilepsy Panel
20 March
Highgrove – a Garden Celebrated
Hospice Wits – Night with the Stars
National Water Week and World Water Day
19 March
Jacks Camp and Planet Baobab
The Talisman Foundation
Tokai Forest Market – rebuild after Cape Town Fires
St Catherines, Bramley – Holy Week
Indie Book Fair 20 & 21st March
Introduction to the New Director of Joburg Theatre
18 March
Love in the Time of Contempt Consolations for Parents of Teenagers
The Space Between the Space Between
La Luna – Food and Restaurant Review
San Pellegrino Young Chef 2015 Awards
Hymns Triumphant – An Easter Concert
Easter Concert 2015 with the Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra
National Arts Festival 2015
17 March
Budget 2015 – Impact on Property Market
Conservation in 2015
Unsettled: 100 yrs War of Resistance exhibition
Strauss and Co Auction feedback
Alien Birds in Gauteng
16 March
Joburg Ballet – Swan Lake
History of Handal
Intoto Gallery A Solo Exhibition
The Ethiopian Quarter – Chapter 27 Changing Space, Changing City Johannesburg After Apartheid
Menopause/HRT
13 March
Open Newtown Initiative to Showcase Jozi's Cultural Precinct
The true meaning behind ‘Mothering Sunday’
Water features in our gardens
St Patrick’s Day at Montecasino with Finbar Furey, Prime Circle and friends
The Johannesburg Pavilion
12 March
Monteverdi in Venice Festival (2-7 November)
VWS Update
The Fynbos Guy
ARTS UPDATE
Car Buying Trends and Costs
Monteverdi in Venice Festival Part II
11 March
Winestyle Summer Winedown
The Ice Queen
The Dream House
Food Styling
Africa Forbes Woman Magazine
10 March
All about the piano
Scarf Exhibition at Everard Reed
Midland Conservancies Forum
What does the 2015 budget mean for you
9 March
Donkey’s Child Production
Kruger, Kommandos and KKK Debunking the myths of the Boer War
Rooibos
The Wham Lecture Series
Oneiric Wines
6 March
Organic Vegetable Gardening
Why Modern World is Bad for your Brain
2015 for Joburg Theatre
5 March
FIESTA AWARDS
Kolmanskop
Dance Spectrum
Namib Sky Balloon Safaris
Lilieslief the launch and opening of the new MK exhibits
SARDA South African Riding For the Disabled Association
4 March
The Private Chef
Escape from Hungarian Revolution
Mobile Library
3 March
UJ Art Gallery Exhibition
21 Icons Silent Auction